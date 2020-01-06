Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele miss the victory of Hawaii | Golf news

















0:56



Patrick Reed was disappointed not to take a risk after losing victory in Hawaii.

Patrick Reed was disappointed not to take a risk after losing victory in Hawaii.

Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele lamented the missed opportunities after losing the victory in the Sentry Champions Tournament.

Thomas claims the play-off thriller Report and highlights of a dramatic final day at the Sentry Champions Tournament.

The couple ended up with Justin Thomas at the top of the standings before losing to world number 4 in a tiebreaker, with both players wasting opportunities to take the title home during a dramatic final day.

Schauffele had taken a lead of a shot in the final round and seemed ready to successfully defend his title after finding the green in two in the last five pair, only three putts from 40 feet for a final pair to remain at 14 under and extend the contest.

Schauffele published three children under 70 on a Sunday.

Then, the American was eliminated in the first extra play-off hole after finding the leading edge of the green with his approach and three strokes away for another pair, since Reed and Thomas made birdie.

"I should have won the tournament," Schauffele said. "I know, everyone knows. J.T (Justin Thomas) was there, but given the circumstances, I should have closed it and I didn't."

Schauffele's last victory came at the 2019 Tournament of Champions

"I did everything I was supposed to do until the last moment, which sucks. But this is another learning experience, and I guess I'll have to work on some wind.

"I can win, I think that is quite simple and simple. I am good enough to be with the best and I just need to be a little smarter when the time is right and able to close it."

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Reed failed a 25-foot eagle attempt on the first tie-breaker hole and then three strokes from the edge on the next extra hole to allow Thomas to survive with a pair.

Then, the couple returned to shirt 18 with the daylight fade, where Reed was unable to convert an eight-foot birdie attempt and Thomas hit an impressive three-foot wedge before hitting his putt for victory.

Reed loaded a round of day 66 to enter a tiebreaker

"It had eight less than 21 holes, so it was a great golf overall," Reed said. "Of course, it hurts in the end every time you don't want to win, but I really gave myself the chance."

"I didn't think I was going to have the chance to even be in a tiebreaker. That was a gift there at the end to give me a chance. However, I had a chance."

PGA Tour Golf Live

"I made a birdie with the first and beat the next two putts. Unfortunately, from that moment, I wasn't meant to be."