Patricia Arquette accidentally injures her co-star Joey King with the Golden Globe trophy

Patricia Arquette walked away from the 77th annual Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night with a trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her incredible performance in the Hulu series The act. But, later in the night, the trophy ended up being an accidental weapon that caused his co-star Joey King some serious bruises.

King tweeted a couple of photos after the awards ceremony, and revealed that the 20-year-old actress had a large bruise on her forehead. She explained in the caption how it happened.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me on the head with her Golden Globe," King tweeted. “That phrase will give me the right to show off for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette ".

The 51-year-old actress responded immediately with an apology and wrote: "What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No, really, I'm sorry, the sweetest!"

The elevator Arquette was referring to was a short clip published by Fashion magazine. In the video, Arquette and King are celebrating Arquette's victory by entering the post-publication party. And, while they dance, the spectators can see the moment when King accidentally comes into contact with the Arquette trophy.

At the exact moment when Arquette lifts his prize, King inclined his head forward. Seriously, it seemed that it really hurt.

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me on the head with her Golden Globe. That phrase will give me the right to show off for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C – Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

"When we went to the backstage, they were taking pictures and they had all these accessories and Joey and I were taking a picture together and I chose this Viking hat," said Arquette. Entertainment tonight. "I decided, I'm just going to keep it with me. Now, while we take the pictures, Joey is behind me dancing and I go like this (he lifts the balloon!), Bang! I hit her on the head. Now she has this giant knot in head! "

Arquette won the award for her performance as Dee Dee Blanchard in The act, which is a true crime story about a woman with Munchhausen & # 39; s By Proxy and her poor daughter who discovered the deception before it ended in an unexpected tragedy.

Upon accepting his prize, Arquette gave a passionate speech about the importance of voting and leaving a better world for our children. Patricia Arquette said our country is on the verge of war and that we have a president who tweets bomb threats, which means everyone should vote in 2020.

Ad

The act It is available for transmission on Hulu.



Post views:

0 0