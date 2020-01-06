Pat Brown: England loses Worcestershire bowler due to back fracture | Cricket News

Rory Burns will scan the injured ankle ligaments amid fears that England's trip to Sri Lanka could also be missed in March





Pat Brown will miss South Africa tour with stress fracture

Pat Brown will miss the white ball segment of England's South Africa tour with a stress fracture in the lower back.

The Worcestershire star, who has become one of the best twenty bowlers in the country, has been removed from all winter cricket and will return to the United Kingdom to rehabilitate with his county.

Brown, 21, has suffered back problems before and had a recurrence while in Australia preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash.

Since then, a scan revealed a partial stress fracture, denying Brown the opportunity to join the four internationals of the T20 in which he played during the tour of New Zealand at the end of last year.

England has confirmed that it will name a replacement for Brown in due time before the international one-day three-game and three international Twenty20 series.

Burn a doubt for Sri Lanka?

Meanwhile, opening batter Rory Burns is expected to see a specialist in the next week to decide if he needs surgery for an ankle ligament injury.

Burns was injured playing football before the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, becoming the last team of players to be injured in similar warm-up games.

Since then, England has banned football as part of the team's warm-up regime and has yet to decide whether to request a replacement for the last two tests.

The 29-year-old is a serious doubt for the tour of Sri Lanka in March and would surely miss it if surgery is required.