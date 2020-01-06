Paris Hilton launches new romance with Carter Reum after the Golden Globes

New couple alert! Paris Hilton is dating the businessman Carter Reum, E! The news have learned.

The businesswoman and the investor went out together after the 2020 golden balloons Sunday night, attending the Fashion and the celebration of Warner Bros. at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While they were at the party, Hilton and Reum were seen holding hands as they made their way through the crowd. According to an eyewitness, the couple was "smiling as she placed her hand on the back of her head and touched and rubbed her neck."

The source also shared that Reum was "holding Paris's hand and opening a path,quot; as they left the party together.

"Paris was with Carter Reum last night. He is an entrepreneur and technology investor and is the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends, "says a second source to E! News." He is known in Hollywood. They have been seeing each other for just over a month. "