Paris Hilton launches new romance with Carter Reum after the Golden Globes

New couple alert! Paris Hilton is dating the businessman Carter Reum, E! The news have learned.
The businesswoman and the investor went out together after the 2020 golden balloons Sunday night, attending the Fashion and the celebration of Warner Bros. at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While they were at the party, Hilton and Reum were seen holding hands as they made their way through the crowd. According to an eyewitness, the couple was "smiling as she placed her hand on the back of her head and touched and rubbed her neck."
The source also shared that Reum was "holding Paris's hand and opening a path,quot; as they left the party together.
"Paris was with Carter Reum last night. He is an entrepreneur and technology investor and is the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends, "says a second source to E! News." He is known in Hollywood. They have been seeing each other for just over a month. "
As for how Hilton and Reum connected, the source tells E! News: "They met through friends."
"They are very happy together," confirms another source. "They met through friends, and everyone says what a great couple they make."
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
According to his LinkedIn, Reum, a graduate of Columbia University and Harvard Business School, is the co-founder of the M13 holding company. He also co-founded the liquor company VEEV Spirits with his brother, Courtney Reum.
Hilton's new boyfriend is also the author of the 2018 book, Shortcut to your start: accelerate success with unconventional trench tips, who wrote with his brother.
In addition to golden balloons sighting, E! News also learned that Hilton and Reum celebrated New Year's Eve along with their whole family, and they all "adore,quot; Hilton.
This relationship news comes just over a year after Hilton ended his commitment to the actor. Chris Zylka.
"I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I realized after a while that it wasn't the right decision," Hilton explained in an interview at The conversation. "But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for now I am focused on myself and my work."
—Spencer Lubitz Report
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.