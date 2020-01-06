Only Rihanna could get a grain in her & # 39; & # 39; first selfie & # 39; & # 39; from 2020

No one can work a grain like Rihanna.

The one born of 31 years. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is ringing in the new year on Instagram on the first Monday of 2020 when sharing a selfie.

"First selfie of the year doe. # 2020," wrote the singer of "Only Girl," along with a naked selfie.

While most of us wanted to comment on something like "where is the new album, RiRi?", A fan made a different observation, pointing to the singer's (barely noticeable) grain. The comment was captured by Celebs Comments on Instagram.

The Instagram user commented on his selfie, writing: "Let me bust your shin."

To which the singer of "Rude Boy,quot; replied: "Let her shine, PLEASE,quot;.

Now, that is the type of energy we need in 2020.

Another follower commented on his selfie, writing, "This selfie just cleaned my skin, cured my depression, washed my dishes and put money in my bank account. Imagine what that alb * m could do." Really, however, where is the lie?