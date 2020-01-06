Once upon a time in Hollywood wins big at the 2020 Golden Globes

If you haven't seen this movie, maybe all your victories tonight change that.

During the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, Once upon a time in Hollywood won several trophies, including Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor thanks to Brad PittThe paper of.

But towards the end of the night, the critically acclaimed film officially won as Best Musical or Comedy Movie.

While director and writer Quentin Tarantino I was going to accept the trophy, decided to change things and give the producer David Hayman floor.

"Quentin is nothing but unpredictable. A few seconds ago, he told me he was going to talk," he shared after Pierce Brosnan Y Will ferrell He presented the trophy. "So a million thanks to everyone who worked on the film in front of and behind the camera."