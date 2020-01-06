On the way to a slight improvement, Ottawa senators have to make decisions before the trade deadline

In April of the availability of end-of-season media from Pierre Dorion in April, the general manager of the Ottawa Senators declared that the team was in "Phase Two,quot; of its reconstruction.

"The worst is behind us," Dorion said. "Next year, we must start competing for the playoffs. Within two years, we must be a playoff team. Within three years we must be a team that competes in the playoffs."

While Dorion's vision seems to be a year behind, his expectations may not be far away.

On ice

Just after the middle of this season, the senators are only two points (37) ahead of their 2018-19 total (35) at the same juncture. However, the club fell off a cliff in the last 40 games last season and will have to avoid the same fate.

They were 14-25-1 under coaches Guy Boucher and Marc Crawford to finish the last campaign, distributing their three best scorers in Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel.

This season, freshman coach D.J. Smith has his club forging a working identity, and after a few initial strokes, senators are playing at a rate of .500 (15-15-4) since he opened the campaign with a sad 1-6-1.

“There are very few days when I go home disappointed with the effort of the group. We work hard every night, ”Smith said on December 23 after his team's 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabers before the holidays.

Offensively, forward Anthony Duclair is having a great season with 21 career goals in only 41 games played. Already in his fifth team in his sixth professional campaign, the 24-year-old was recently appointed the representative of the All-Star senators.

In addition, the unrestricted free agent center Jean-Gabriel Pageau matched his personal record of 19 goals in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Lightning.

In the back, hiring a former Smith defense as head coach and adding Jack Capuano as his right hand has done wonders for the club.

The senators are on track to cut their goals by 25 against the 301 worst allowed in the league last season. The savings percentage of his .898 team is tied with the Canadiens and Flyers for 22nd place in the NHL.

However, his greatest achievement may be the difference in attempts at uniform force shooting against (goal shots + failed shots + blocked shots). The current differential of minus-188 of the senators while playing with uniform strength has the team in a position to have a deficit of less than 400.

How significant is this?

Senators published an abysmal difference minus-818 of even strength in 2018-19. The New York Rangers were next at minus 577, showing how terrible the Sens brand was. Only two other clubs had a negative differential greater than 400: the New Jersey Devils (minus 451) and Detroit Red Wings (minus) 430).

These numbers are more surprising given that Smith's team has been without the services of the injured d-men Dylan DeMelo (10 games), Nikita Zaitsev (nine games) and Ron Hainsey (six games) since mid-December.

The good news is that DeMelo is scheduled to return on Tuesday, while Zaitsev and Hainsey are hopeful for the weekend.

Out of the ice

Dorion and his hockey operations staff will be busy until the last seconds of the NHL exchange deadline on February 24.

Including injured regular customers, senators have 10 unrestricted free agents and seven outstanding unrestricted.

The list as follows:

UFA RFA Craig anderson Rudolfs Balcers Mikkel Boedker Connor Brown Mark Borowiecki Anthony Duclair Dylan DeMelo Andreas Englund Tyler Ennis Christian Jaros Cody Golubef Nick paul Ron Hainsey Chris Tierney Vladislav Namestnikov Jean-Gabriel Pageau Scott Sabourin

Crucial decisions must be made.

Local favorites Pageau and Mark Borowiecki may be in the commercial block. Like Pageau, blueliner Borowiecki is having a professional year with five goals and 16 points in just 42 games.

As for Pageau, he expressed his desire to remain a senator in an August question and answer session with Sporting News, but there is no doubt that the teams are lining up to bid on a proven playoff product.

In addition, the likes of DeMelo and Tyler Ennis are also having shocking years in Ottawa. It could be said that DeMelo has solidified the back-end of the Senators with a Corsi rating of more than 53.2 to lead all the regulars in the lineup, while Ennis is one goal (11) less than last season's total with Maple Leafs and her 24 points are the highest since compiling 46 in 2014-15 with Buffalo.

The most likely business candidates are veterans Craig Anderson and Ron Hainsey. It will be difficult to see Anderson leave after his tenth year with the club, but the senator's career archer leader in the games played (421) and victories (197) is open to a move.

The future

Senators fans have seen glimpses of the future this season, seeing players like blue chip defender Erik Brannstrom, center Logan Brown and, currently, striker Drake Batherson and netminder Marcus Hogberg.

There is more on the way, especially if players change as expected on the deadline.

Strikers Josh Norris and Alex Formenton will surely see a handful of NHL games this season. Norris leads all AHL rookies in goals (19) and points (32), while fast Formenton ranks second with 15.

After suffering a shoulder tear, skating with his teammates before training camp in August, defender Christian Wolanin is also on his way back to the ice sometime in February.

Fans are also anticipating the annual lottery draw in early April. It is extremely unlikely that Red Wings will lose control of the 31st position and the best odds (18.5%) of recruiting first, so senators need the lottery balls to fall in their favor. Thanks to the inconsistency of the San Jose Sharks, senators can have the opportunity to win a pair of the top ten elections, if not the best five.

With the possibility of Finnish defender Lassi Thomson heading to Belleville next season and the possibility of his teammates from the University of North Dakota Jacob Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto joining him, the future of senators It is in good hands.

Adding two high elections in what is considered an elite draft is a good omen to make Dorion's expectations sound true.