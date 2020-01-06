Olympic Games: Sky Brown hopes to inspire other young people through skateboarding | News of the Olympic Games

















Sky Brown, eleven, talks to Sky Sports News before Tokyo 2020, which will probably make her the youngest Olympian in Britain

Sky Brown, who seems to become Britain's youngest summer Olympic at age 11, says she hopes to inspire other young people.

Brown spends his time living between Japan and California in the United States and began skating shortly after he could walk. In fact, while being interviewed, she fiddles with the wheels of her skateboard with freshly groomed nails. She is the epitome of the great.

On Los Angeles boardwalks, Brown has made a name for himself, where he skates with a large T-shirt, a pair of pants and a hat. He now has half a million followers on Instagram and is one of the youngest athletes to have been sponsored by Nike.

But his gaze is firmly on the Tokyo Olympics.

"Everyone can see how cool skateboarding is. How fun it is. How creative you can be with him. I'm super excited," he told Sky Sports News.

"I want to show girls that no matter how old you are, you can do anything. Then, if they see me, this little girl who does a trick, they'll think they can do it with luck too.

"I don't really train. A skatepark is more my playground. It's like my happy and fun place. I skate, surf, dance.

"It's really cool to see that there are many more girls skating now. I think some people think that if you play sports you can't be a female girl. But I'm a female girl."

Brown has a skating ramp where he practices in his back garden, but he also loves surfing and won Dancing with the Stars: Juniors last year.

Although his mother is from Japan, his father is originally from the United Kingdom, so he is eligible to compete for Britain and this is the first year that skateboarding appears in the Games.

"Sometimes I like to skate with the boys because it makes me want to try and try harder," he said.

"But I love to skate with the girls. That's why I like to do competitions, because I can see all the girls skating around the world."

The priority for Brown is to stay free of injuries. He broke his arm a few months ago, but that didn't stop her. A few days later I was back skating in competition, with a pink fluorescent plaster on my arm.

Now he is aiming for a podium at the Olympic Games in his home country, Japan, this summer.