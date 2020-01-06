Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United injury crisis by derby | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb43f2ecdbfc4ff6a169a885c978ed9299% %MINIFYHTMLb43f2ecdbfc4ff6a169a885c978ed92910%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals that the next 36 hours could be critical for Manchester United affected by injuries and illnesses

Manchester United, affected by injuries and illnesses, faces a race against time to be fit for the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday against Manchester City, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw missed United's goalless draw against Wolves on Saturday due to illness, while Solskjaer admitted that defender Harry Maguire was "limping,quot; during the game.

Speaking after the game, the United coach hoped that "one or two nights in their own beds and hopefully a bit of Bovril or paracetamol,quot; solves any problem, since the injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are already absent in the long term.

But Solskjaer admits that "some of them are not yet ready,quot; and will now wait until Tuesday morning before deciding on their team selection before the first leg at Old Trafford, live Sky Sports Football.

"We will give them as long as we can, that is the most honest answer I can give," Solskjaer said in his pre-game press conference.

"If there were a game today, I'm not sure they can play their best."

"Another 36 hours could be a big change."

& # 39; Great games give you energy & # 39;

United failed to register a target shot at Molineux and a replay will now occupy the club's only half-week off this month, but Solskjaer ruled out fears of fatigue.

Before the Manchester derby, the United chief insists that "great games give you energy."

"It gives you the need to go to the next level, beyond what you are capable of doing in your head," he said. "You surprise yourself.

"Great games, you get the rhythm, you don't train in the middle, there's no way. It's about mental preparation. Hopefully we remember what we did last time and what we should do better."

& # 39; Pep has set standards for you to point & # 39;

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects United to repeat his game plan after the Solskjaer team produced an exciting counterattack soccer show to win 2-1 in last month's derby at Etihad Stadium.

"We have to aim for performances like that," Solskjaer said. "We know we can do it physically.

"But every game lives its own life. When you get on like this, I'm sure they will look back and say that this is the Man United we want to see, but we still want to improve that."

"I admire Pep's teams. They have raised the bar so much since Pep arrived that the standards he has set are something we should aim for."