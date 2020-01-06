No time to play: childhood in the largest refugee settlement in Uganda | Refugees

Settlement of Bidi Bidi refugees, Uganda – Every morning, Rose Inya prepares breakfast for her four younger siblings and prepares them for school. In the evenings, the 16-year-old girl, who is still a student, prepares dinner, attends her garden and puts her sisters and brothers to bed.

She assigns them housework and monitors her homework. When they misbehave, she reprimands them, and when they are sick, she is the one who takes care of them.

Inya and her brothers, who are refugees from southern Sudan, live alone in Uganda's extensive Bidi Bidi refugee settlement. They fled from his village of Avumadrichi with his mother in 2016. His father and older brother stayed. Six months ago, his mother returned to try to earn some money. They have not heard from her since.

According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), Uganda is home to the largest number of unaccompanied refugee children in the world, about 41,200 in 2018, with the majority under 15 and almost 3,000 under five. Most of them come from South Sudan, which has been in a civil war since December 2013.

Dealing with the entry of minors is one of the many challenges facing the landlocked country of East Africa, which, despite being one of the least developed nations worldwide, is the third largest host of refugees in the world, with about 1.2 million asylum seekers in 2018.

Many Ugandans were displaced during the Idi Amin government in the 1970s and later during an armed campaign of the rebel group of the Lord Kony's Resistance Army. And as Western nations increasingly close their doors to migrants, the UN and the humanitarian community have praised Uganda's unique host model, which allows refugees to work, cultivate and study.

But housing so many vulnerable people brings challenges for the government, UNHCR and partner organizations in refugee settlements. According to Johnson Ochan Abic of World Vision International, a relief organization, unaccompanied children face a unique set of risks, including sexual exploitation, early pregnancy and even theft.

Bidi Bidi is home to more than 285,000 refugees, according to UNHCR (Portia Crowe / Al Jazeera)

Nassa Yangi was 17 when he fled from the capital of South Sudan, Juba, to Uganda in May 2017 with seven of his nieces and nephews, the youngest of whom was only four. She took care of the children in the Rhino Camp refugee settlement until he was able to track his mother, who was about 80 kilometers (48 miles) away in Bidi Bidi, with the help of the Uganda Red Cross.

"I was the mother and father; I did everything," he said.

Yangi said he cried when he heard his mother's voice over the phone. They met at Bidi Bidi in June 2018, after more than a year apart.

But some children will never see their parents again. Agnes Night's mother was killed by a lost bullet while fleeing from the city of Morobo, in southern Sudan, three years ago. Night, 16, now lives in Bidi Bidi with Asiki Emmanuel, a neighbor from her village who found on the way to Uganda who agreed to take her.

host families

When children arrive at the settlement alone, NGOs seek voluntary host families from the same tribes who speak their language and share their customs.

Arikanjilo Lodong, 31, welcomed 11 foster children along with his six biological children since he fled fighting in the Equatoria region of South Sudan in July 2016. Four of them are brothers he met on the way to Uganda; They continue to live with him today. Of the other seven children he agreed to raise when he arrived at Bidi Bidi, six have reunited with their families.

"I miss you, I really miss you," he said of those who have been returned to their parents. "Even when I went there (to visit some of them) last year, a girl said she wanted to come back (with me), but her father refused."

But not all children are so happy with their adoptive parents. Taban Joseph, 17, from the city of Magwi in southern Sudan, said his adoptive father "doesn't love him."

"He's rude," said Joseph, noting that he doesn't always let him out with friends. He also said that his caregivers buy school supplies for his biological children, but not for him and his other adopted children.

Many of the unaccompanied children in Bidi Bidi suffer trauma (Portia Crowe / Al Jazeera)

World Vision International has about 70 social workers who supervise some 6,000 unaccompanied children in Bidi Bidi. They also depend on a network of volunteer para-social workers, who are refugees and live in the settlement, as well as community child protection committees to monitor signs of abuse.

Before legally signing the children, UNHCR and partner NGOs check the criminal records of future parents and ask community leaders to examine them. Families should also attend training sessions on positive parenting, child abuse, children's rights and how to recognize abstinence and other trauma symptoms.

Some say host families don't do enough.

"The caretakers, what they do is give them food if it's there, give them the basic needs, but when we look at the psychological state of these children, it's really not so good," said Seme Ludanga Faustino, a refugee from southern Sudan. who co-founded the organization I Can South Sudan, which offers music lessons and other social activities for children in Bidi Bidi.

The organization also aims to build friendships between children of different ethnic groups.

Programs like I Can South Sudan aim to improve the quality of life of children in the settlement (Portia Crowe / Al Jazeera)

Stephen Wandu, co-founder of I Can South Sudan and well-known singer and songwriter in South Sudan with the stage name Ambassadeur Koko, fled to Uganda in 2016 and became a refugee for the second time in his life.

He had previously lived in the Central African Republic as a child during the Sudanese civil war. Wandu's parents divorced when he was young and his father died when he was a teenager, so he understands how it feels to be alone. That is why he felt compelled to help when he learned of the massive influx of children from southern Sudan to Uganda.

A recent Wednesday in the church where the organization meets, about four dozen children rehearsed a song about peace that they would soon record with Ugandan singer JM Kennedy. A clear leader in the group was Bosco John, a 13-year-old boy from the city of Yei, in southern Sudan, who wants to be a lawyer when he grows up.

For John, music sessions are an opportunity to forget about life as a refugee. He said his mother has mental health problems and that his father stayed in South Sudan to take care of his lands. John fled to Uganda in August 2016 with a neighbor, with whom he still lives, but who, according to him, gives him too much domestic work to do. The school is also difficult: the classrooms are overcrowded and lack materials.

But John, usually a seriously serious child, is completely transformed when he lifts a ukulele. By practicing the new song with your friends, it suddenly becomes all confidence and style.

"When you sing, you can sing the song that is torturing you internally," said Ludanga Faustino.