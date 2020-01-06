Nirvana joins for charity fundraising performance with St. Vincent and Beck

Twitter

As part of the annual Art of Elysium Heaven Is Rock and Roll gala, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear revisit their band's classics with the two musicians for a set of five songs.

Dave Grohl reunited with his ex Nirvana bandmates on Saturday (January 4) to rock with Saint Vincent Y Stream in a charity fundraiser.

The drummer, bassist Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat stain They met for a good cause at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, where they revisited the Nirvana classics for a set of five songs as part of the annual Heaven of Rock and Roll Art of Elysium gala.

They recruited Beck and musician St. Vincent as headliner of the event to make the voices of "In Bloom" and "Lithium", respectively, instead of the deceased. Kurt Cobain, while Grohl's daughter, Violet, 13, also joined her father's old band on stage for a performance of "Heart-Shaped Box."

During the show, Novoselic admitted that he and his bandmates had not planned to act together for some time after their 2014 meeting for their induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a brief appearance in 2018 at Cal Jam & # 39; 18 from California.

"We said we weren't going to do this (meeting) for another four or five years, but we couldn't resist the temptation," he confessed.

Other artists in the fundraiser for Art of Elysium, which provides support to "individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges such as illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement and / or crisis," included Marilyn Manson, Cheap trick Y L7.