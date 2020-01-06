Nigerian official reacts to Cardi B's plan to relocate for fear of World War III

WENN / Patricia Schlein

The creator of hits & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He tweets that he is requesting his Nigerian citizenship while calling on President Trump to order the air strike in Iran.

Cardi B It is more than welcome if you really intend to move to Nigeria. The rapper recently joked about leaving the United States and applying for Nigerian citizenship while reacting to the US air strike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran, a unit specialized in the Revolutionary Guard , on January 2.

Responding to World War III memes that have become viral since the attack, the Bronx woman tweeted on Saturday, January 4, "Naaaaa, these memes are screwed but they are not a joke! Especially from New York!" .

She kept calling the president Donald Trump, who led the strike, while writing: "It is sad that this man endangers the Americans. The dumbest move Trump has made to date." She jokingly added: "I am applying for my Nigerian citizenship."

It didn't take long for the Nigerian government official to notice Cardi's tweet and answer it. Abike Dabiri Erewa, president of NIDCOM under the Presidency, responded to the publication of the 27-year-old, "@iamcardib. As head of the Diaspora for Ngr, we cannot wait to receive it again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need talk a walk through the Gate of Return in Badagry. It's an indescribable experience. "

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, took the opportunity to jokingly declare the country's victory in the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. "Nigeria vs Ghana, case closed," he commented on Twitter.

Cardi, born in Washington Heights, Manhattan, of a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother, may not have Nigerian descent, but recently embarked on a tour of Nigeria and Ghana, the first in Africa. Apparently, the December 2019 trip left good memories for the raptor "I like it", which led her to consider moving to Nigeria if war ever broke out in the United States, although she made a joking comment.