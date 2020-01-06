Nicole Scherzinger makes her red carpet debut with Thom Evans at Golden Globes After Party

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Months after being romantically united, the singer of The Pussycat Dolls and the Scottish rugby star finally date together as a couple while attending the 2020 Warner Bros. and InStyle party.

Nicole Scherzinger made his red carpet debut with the Scottish rugby star beau Thom Evans in 2020 Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes After Party.

The 41 year old man The kitten dolls The singer went out with the athlete at the party full of stars at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, after the awards ceremony first thing in the evening.

Nicole was surprised in a white dress, while Thom, 34, was handsome in a black tuxedo.

The couple has been linked to each other since late last year, when Thom appeared as a member of the Try Star group in Simon Cowellsinging content of British television "Factor X: Celebrity. "

Nicole and Thom were also seen shopping for vacations in London last month.

The star of "Don & # 39; t Hold Your Breath" previously minimized the rumors of a flourishing romance, insisting that she "was really focusing on distracting me from my destiny" while preparing to go on the road with her bandmates gathered from Pussycat Dolls.