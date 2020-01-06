NHL Mock Draft 2020: Ottawa senators select the phenomena Alexis Lafreniere, Marco Rossi; LA Kings gets goalkeeper of the future

The talent for the NHL 2020 draft is huge. However, choosing the right player, especially in subsequent rounds, requires more than pure luck or charging the law of averages.

While the consensus believes that winger Alexis Lafreniere and center Quinton Byfield are almost guaranteed as the first two selections in this year's draft, the depth of superior talent in this year's group, specifically the strikers of the Canadian League of Hockey and Europe makes it difficult work to predict the outcome of the draft even more enjoyable.

In addition, the NHL classification, even as late as New Year's Day, is so tight that teams that currently have the advantage of local ice in the first round may end near the end of the league's overall classification in April. . Until Sunday, only 11 points separate Colorado, the team with the fifth best record, and Montreal, which ranks 24th.

This type of parity may be good for the league in terms of keeping hope for the postseason, but it also gives fans the opportunity to manage their expectations and start considering the draw as a legitimate possibility. However, what is 100 percent certain is that this year's talent group offers playoff teams the opportunity to achieve draft success later in the first round and possibly in the middle of the second.

Why is that the case? For starters, this is considered one of the deepest collections of strikers born in Canada since the historic 2003 draft class that produced characters such as Eric Staal, Jeff Carter, Ryan Getzlaf, Patrice Bergeron and Corey Perry. Any draft that greatly favors the strikers will push the elite defense prospects into the first or second round, similar to the group mentioned in 2003 that saw Brent Burns (20th overall) and Shea Weber (49th overall ) recruited out of the top half of the first round.

Another conclusion is that the European group, specifically across Russia, Finland and even Germany, will place a good amount of two dozen North American guys out of the top 31. The story should be very kind to the draft 2020 class, which bodes well for NHL clubs regardless of whether they reach the playoffs this season or not.

The draft order you see below is through Tankathon, the simulated draft simulator that uses the current NHL ranking and mandatory league odds to generate lottery positions. For example, the worst team in the league at December 31, in this case the Detroit Red Wings, will have only an 18.5 percent chance of choosing the first team if they end up dead at the end of the season. The simulator was run once and the results are below for all to see.

1. Ottawa Senators: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

An easy option for the Sens in reconstruction, which now has a marketable Franco-Canadian player who has the work ethic, leadership and intangibles to complement his elite vision and his scoring touch. Lafreniere is the top scorer in the entire Canadian Hockey League, and that was before leaving Rimouski for the Canada Team and the World Youth Championship. A recent knee injury in the tournament, from which he returned to win the tournament MVP and a gold medal, should not affect his second half of the season.

2. New Jersey Devils: Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

The obvious need for New Jersey is in the goal, but it is doubtful that any team is willing to pass up the opportunity in a 6-5 franchise center like Byfield to make Yaroslav Askarov the highest goalkeeper in 17 years. With Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes already in the center, the Devils can explore the option of moving one to the wing. The fact that Byfield also plays a 200-foot game and wins most of his draws helps make this an obvious choice for general manager Ray Shero.

3, Detroit Red Wings: Tim Stutzle, C / LW, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

The Red Wings desperately need a superstar to help fill the seats in their avant-garde arena, and no player in this draft class can get excited and surprise at top speed the way this German roadrunner can do it. Not only is Stutzle producing in Germany at a record pace for teenagers before recruitment, but he has previously committed to the University of New Hampshire, which means he is more than willing to consider moving to North America.

4. Los Angeles Kings: Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-Neva (VHL)

The Kings have many goalkeepers in their system, but none have played well enough to win the title of future star or potential netminder franchise. Askarov changes all that, and the fact that Los Angeles has used his last three first selections in the centers makes it more understandable to make such a goalkeeper so early. His herky-jerky style may seem unorthodox in an era where the rigidity in the goalkeepers is optimal, but Askarov stops the disc and kills the powers, no matter how high the risk.

5. Ottawa Senators via San José: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL)

Senators can thank the San Jose Sharks for giving them the opportunity to recruit the most prolific forward for the draft in the entire Canadian Hockey League from Connor McDavid. Rossi has incredible hands, a perverse shot and is terrorizing OHL goalkeepers with a tune of 2.38 points per game. Although the senators gave up what turned out to be the fourth general selection for Colorado in the deal with Matt Duchene, they got this San Jose pick for Erik Karlsson.

6. Anaheim ducks: Jamie Drysdale, RHD, Erie (OHL)

Unlike previous years, the harvest of elite defense prospects is not only scarce but also lacks stellar power beyond the top 10. Drysdale is the only exception, and if there was ever a question about how special your talent is, look no further. Canada team coach Dale Hunter, who made this explosive record the youngest defender to play for Canadians in 18 years.

7. Chicago Blackhawks: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgarden (SHL)

Holtz, one of the purest goal scorers available in this draft, has dominated his peers in Sweden and is the most eligible striker for the SHL draft. It has a high level of competition and is a force in all areas, which will make young Hawks a harder team to play against. Not only does Holtz satisfy a critical need, but Chicago has selected a Swedish league prospect in six of the past seven years.

8. Buffalo Sabers: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (SHL)

Speaking of friendly organizations from Sweden, the Sabers have been very successful in immersing themselves in the Scandinavian talent group, and a high-engine scorer like Raymond would be an excellent addition to a team that seeks to develop two lethal scoring lines. This boy is all effort and hustle, and his ability to be a terror in prior verification generates long possessions within the opposite extreme.

9. Edmonton Oilers: Cole Perfetti, LW, Saginaw (OHL)

Perfetti is a double-threaded extreme who can play the role of play center as successfully as being the first scorer from the flanks, and turns on the OHL for the second year in a row. The Oilers have chosen defenders with each of their last two first-round selections, and the expected elimination of Jesse Puljujarvi from the depth chart should accelerate the requirement to fill that void with one of the main scoring threats in the draft.

10. Minnesota Wild: Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (SM-Liiga)

An unfortunate knee injury should not take away the fact that Lundell is one of the most cerebral 200-foot centers available in June. Not only has he been productive from a traditional statistical perspective while playing against an older competition in one of Europe's main circuits, but Lundell is also a possession player who uses his excellent balance and disk control to deplete rival defenders. .

11. Montreal Canadiens: Dylan Holloway, C / W, Wisconsin (Big-10)

As much as the Habs and general manager Marc Bergevin would love to add a French-Canadian with stellar potential like Lafreniere, the club will reinforce one of the league's deepest prospect groups by adding a skilled power forward like Holloway. Son of former Vancouver Canuck Bruce Holloway, Dylan is quite creative with the record and plays a direct game while playing a variety of roles for the Badgers, who are one of the youngest teams in all college hockey.

12. Columbus Blue Jackets: Jean-Luc Foudy, C / W, Windsor (OHL)

After having only three selections last year and none in the second or third round of this year, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has to make the most of this election, and the fast Foudy has an incredibly high advantage as a scorer. His intrepid style is similar to that of Brother Liam, whom the Jackets took in the first round in 2018. Foudy plays for a deep Windsor team that rolls four lines and keeps him tight on the defensive, and his fast stick and position create turnovers in the offensive zone.

13. New York Rangers: Jan Mysak, C / W, Hamilton (OHL)

The Rangers made a mistake in 2017 by transmitting the electrifying Czech star Martin Necas in favor of the now failed Lias Andersson experiment; Mysak gives them the opportunity for a break. Mysak, a fast and agile skate on open ice and a constant threat of rupture, is on track to match the production of the year of the Necas draft at age 17 and was doing so on one of the worst teams in the Czech Extra League . Now he goes to the OHL to play with Hamilton.

14. Nashville Predators: Rodion Amirov, RW, Salavat Ufa (KHL)

The predictions are quite consistent when it comes to recruiting Russians, although the CHL import rates instead of the Russian leagues. However, Amirov is an incredibly hard worker and an expert disk handler who makes bigger defenders bounce on him. He is one of the best prospects in the draft in tight quarter battles, and his evasion of the scrums continues to baffle opponents. It is a 10-gauge leaflet that will probably slip a little due to the Russian factor.

15. Tampa Bay Lightning: Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL)

Taking out of the WHL is something that the Bolts have done in the first round in three of the last four years, but a hard but skilled forward like Zary would fit into his mold regardless of the league he has played in. Kamloops has one of WHL's best power games and penalties, and Zary is a big reason why.

16. Calgary Flames: Jacob Perreault, LW, Sarnia (OHL)

A dangerous end with one of the most accurate shots in the draft, Perreault is another OHL streak scorer who is benefiting from the nature of the running and shooting league. Still, you can't teach soft hands, and Perrault gives the album an incredible touch, especially near the goal. Perreault also has NHL bloodlines: his father Yanic played 13 seasons after Toronto made him the 47th pick in 1991.

17. Winnipeg Jets: Justin Sourdif, RW, Vancouver (WHL)

Sourdif, a tough man with an excellent sense of hockey and consistency in his ability to make moves that change the momentum on or off the disc, is a critical piece for a squad of thin Giants who trusts him in all the final and nearby stages. It would fit very well with Winnipeg's physical style.

18. Florida Panthers: Seth Jarvis, C / W, Portland (WHL)

One of the most complete strikers probably available outside the top 10, Jarvis has been stirring the drink for the Winterhawks with a three-zone game and a touch to the dramatic. The album always seems to follow him, and his creativity from the center or the wing would be a good complement to the strikers that the Panthers are accumulating in their system.

19. New Jersey Devils via Arizona: Noel Gunler, RW, Lulea (SHL)

The Devils are the last organization that wants to invite more controversy, but Gunler's sublime skills address the limited number of extremes of the organization at the prospect level. Perceived attitude problems have kept Gunler away from several of Sweden's national teams despite impressive numbers at the junior level, but that chip on his shoulder could benefit New Jersey on draft day.

20. Tampa Bay Lightning through Vancouver: Jake Sanderson, LHD, United States U18 (NTDP)

A balanced defender with tremendous upper body strength and aggressive style while loading the disc with ice, Sanderson is the son of former NHL endman Geoff Sanderson. He is the main defender of the NTDP in terms of use and having late potential clients, but there is potential for much more production once he graduates in a program that promotes a fast-paced style (think of Ryan McDonagh as a comparable NHL. Keep in mind that this is a protected team that goes back to Vancouver if the Canucks don't make it to the playoffs.

21. Carolina Hurricanes via Toronto: Vasili Ponomaryov, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

Super skillful and flashy, as well as strong on the defensive? Sounds almost too good to be true for the Canes, who continue to favor the cunning game creators and puck wizards when it comes to recruiting forward. Ponomaryov has been more than solid for Shawinigan in his first year in North America since he arrived from Russia, and was critical in his gold medal victories this year in Ivan Hlinka and World Junior "A,quot; Challenge. This was the election previously acquired in the exchange of Patrick Marleau.

22. Dallas Stars: Dawson Mercer, C / W, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

The stars always seem to favor the forward producers of points that offer more than flashy statistics, and Mercer would be a good addition to a group that already includes Ty Dellandrea and Jason Robertson. Mercer is a strong forward with a keen sense of hockey and a nose for the net, and he always seems to find those soft areas to unload his hard and precise shot. The fact that he was chosen for the Canada Team as eligible for the first year over the oldest and most experienced options says a lot about his potential.

23. Carolina Hurricanes: Kaiden Guhle, LHD, Prince Albert (WHL)

Guhle, a physical but mobile defender who is eating minutes in the best match of one of the best defensive teams on the WHL, has the intelligence, size, firing power and the first clear pass that all teams should want in a defense perspective. The canes are loaded with strikers at all levels and have favored speed and skill in the latest draft classes, but they need a lighter top and a clearer crease in the rear.

24. Philadelphia Flyers: Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

A game center that has not had the benefit of leading line mates, Bourque is one of the best QMJHL scorers and has served as a power games specialist for Shawinigan. There are many tricks in his game, and the Flyers can afford to throw the dice at a child with the potential of being a great producer of points in the NHL.

25. Colorado Avalanche: neighbors of Jake, LW, Edmonton (WHL)

The Avs used their two first-round players last year in defense Bowen Byram and center Alex Newhook, but they may want an insurance policy after seeing Martin Kaut, the best team of 2018, fight for an injury and lack of production. Neighbors has many promises and shows disc skills out of haste, but also offers 200-foot play with abrasiveness and physicality. Consider him one of the biggest agitators among his draft teammates.

26. New York Islanders: Shakir Mukhamadullin, LHD, Salavat Ufa (KHL)

Mukhamadullin, a two-way defender who hits as hard as he hits the disc from the point, has been a key gear for the U-18 Russian team while serving as their No. 1 rearguard and playing the point in the power game. The islanders may have to wait a few years for them to leave Russia, but their patience will be worth it when they present themselves as a polished and NHL-ready defender with a legitimate advantage in the best combination.

27. Pittsburgh Penguins: Sean Farrell, LW, Chicago (USHL)

An excellent game creator who works hard every turn, Farrell graduated from the NTDP of last year's history to become one of the best players in the USHL. He is committed to Harvard, so it is not surprising that he processes each turn moment by moment, and uses his speed and agility to divide the defensive schemes into the neutral zone or the offensive end. It has been years since the Penguins recruited a highly qualified striker without red flags in the first round, and Farrell is the perfect choice to counter that trend.

28. Vegas Golden Knights: Emil Andrae, LHD, HV71 J20 (SHL)

A quarterback of pure power and ice leader for the U18 team of Sweden and the junior team of HV71, Andrae plays a style similar to Duncan Keith's in terms of the way he skates confidently and offers a fair hard pass on tape It is on the smaller side for defenders, but Andrae is the perfect fit to take Erik Brannstrom's place within the agricultural system after last year's Mark Stone exchange with Ottawa.

29. Boston Bruins: Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago (USHL)

At some point, the Bruins have to start using the draft to address the organizational need for prospects that produce points that look good while doing so, and Brisson is one of the smartest options at the end of the first round. A center bound for Michigan, Brendan is the son of Pat Brisson, one of the most notable player agents in the league. However, Brendan is beginning to build his own reputation in the NHL circles by dominating the USHL with an impressive combination of speed, disk skills and fast thinking. He also plays physical and has a deadly shot out of the pass.

30. St. Louis Blues: Braden Schneider, RHD, Brandon (WHL)

Schneider, one of the most physical defenders available in the draft, was about to reach Team Canada for the World Juniors thanks to a remarkable understanding of the game and the consistency in his readings and blows of open ice. Simply put, it is very difficult to play against Schneider in any scenario, which fits with what the Blues are going through in St. Louis.

31. Washington Capitals: Jeremie Poirier, LHD, Saint John (QMJHL)

For some reason, the Capitals have stayed away from purely offensive defenders in the first round since 2004, when they recruited Mike Green. Poirier is a similar player from a stylistic point of view in that he can hammer the disc without hesitation after using his speed to cleanly enter the area. He is a power field marshal who moves away from the pressure with grace before releasing discs with authority.