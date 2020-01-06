NeNe Leakes has a dating night in New York with Wendy Williams – See the picture with the blonde ladies

NeNe Leakes hunts with her best friend Wendy Williams in early 2020. She also shared a photo of the two in her social media account, along with a meaningful message.

You can check NeNe's post below.

‘NYC Date Nite❤️ just the two of us and our favorite soup🍜 It's nice to have friends who listen and laugh @wendyshow #newyearnewgoals #nojudgingallowed #wejustalkaboutlife I'm always dying of laughter! I can't help it "NeNe subtitled his post.

Someone else said: "I don't think anyone can call Wendy a friend, but I hope they enjoyed it."

One commenter posted this: "I love you, Wendy, I love you baby. I am a big fan and my daughter, who is 3 years old, looks at you and tells you how you are."

A fan said: "@neneleakes and @wendyshow are the aunts that everyone needs to have."

Another person also got excited about these ladies and wrote: lovely. These lovely ladies are twinning. Imagine being at that table. Laughter would fill your belly, not food! "I love you guys!"

An excited commentator told NeNe: ‘@neneleakes I saw them last night at Phillippe's house. You looked directly at me, "and someone else got excited about the ladies' friendship:" I'm so glad that this friendship has finally reached this point. It's pretty. & # 39;

One commenter posted this: amo I love you @neneleakes, we don't see you enough! I miss just laughing at your reactions to things in #rhoa, you need your own show! @bravotv @bravoandy please make this happen !!! #LifeWithNene or nae nae 😂👌🏽 ’

Ad

Apart from this, NeNe felt grateful these days, and made sure to offer his gratitude to another of his friends who has always been here when he needed someone to talk to.



Post views:

0 0