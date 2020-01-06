NeNe Leakes fans are happy to have seen her in yesterday's RHOA episode

NeNe Leakes fans are amazed after yesterday's RHOA episode had a chance to see her. She made an announcement on her social media account, and fans jumped in the comments to tell NeNe how glad they are to have seen her.

‘Catch me TODAY as your guest co-host! I will sit at @michaelstrahan TUNE IN, "NeNe wrote in his post a few hours ago.

A fan exclaimed: HO RHOA was finally a good show to see again last night with the queen again! It has been so boring without you! I've been missing you! "

Someone else said: ‘Very nice. I bet none of the other girls were chosen for this opportunity … I'm sure the ratings shot up when you were on the show as a guest. What can I say when you have it? And nobody can take that away from you. No matter how much they try. People simply love you. I'm happy for you. Congratulations. & # 39;

A commenter also talked about NeNe and said: ‘Nene, you are playing that role, so let those who hate hate. Those who don't want to be your friend, let them go. Maybe the season is over. Not everyone is in your life forever! But I hope you and Cynthia can make amends & # 39; & # 39 ;.

An Instagram installer praised NeNe and said: ‘I'm so proud of you! It will not? Resist the urge to be dragged into drama. When we get involved, we get out of character and miss our blessings; these people here are not worth their livelihood. "

Another fan told the RHOA star that ‘They will definitely be watching. Baby, you are an amazing woman. Personally I love the then and now you. I've been loving the discreet baby. Just doing me baby. Reach the money baby. Keep on shining, keep going up, keep doing what God has for you, beautiful. I want nothing but blessings besides blessings for you. I'm not close to where I want to be, but I know that for the two little ones I have to keep trying and get up. Have a wonderful beautiful Monday.❤️ ’

NeNe entered 2020 with Gregg Leakes at his side, and the couple couldn't be happier.

Ad

Followers and fans are happy to see them together, and they can't be happier after Gregg discovered that he officially has no cancer.



Post views:

0 0