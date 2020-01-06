NBA report card: qualified Thunder, Clippers, 76ers and Grizzlies | NBA News

Which teams have starred and which have been flattered to cheat in the last seven days in the NBA? Sky Sports NBA evaluates the contrasting fortunes of Week 11 of four teams.

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-15, week 11 record 3-0) – Grade A

Thunder's excellent form over the past month has established himself as good faith contenders in the playoffs, something few believed possible after the summer outings of Russell Westbrook and Paul George. They have won nine of their last 10 games, including Week 11 wins over the Dallas Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chris Paul, freed from sharing leadership duties with James Harden in Houston, does what he does best, dictating games like the de facto general on the floor. Around him, the solid game of sniper Danilo Gallinari, defensive puncher Steven Adams and scorer Dennis Schroder have provided excellent support.

The continued rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, acquired as part of the successful exchange that sent George to the LA Clippers, has been a blessing to the Thunder. & # 39; SGA & # 39; He now averages 19.9 points per game and is the top scorer of the Thunder.

















Speaking after the OKC victory over the Spurs, NBA TV Analyst Caron Butler called Gilgeous-Alexander "one of the best finalists in the game,quot; before adding: "What is really helping him is playing with Chris Paul. We thought (Paul's possession in OKC) would be a situation of,quot; rent "and that Chris would choose to get out of there. But you know what, they are in the right direction and they are wreaking havoc on many people in the Western Conference."

LA Clippers (26-12, week 11 record 3-1) – Grade B-

At first glance, the fourth place in the West, a record of 26-12 and three victories in four games of Week 11 is not a problem for a Clippers team that ultimately remains a work in progress.

However, after awarding a total of 272 points to the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks over the weekend, the Clippers' defensive problems will surely become an important topic of conversation if they are not addressed as the season progresses.

Speaking after his 135-132 victory over the Knicks on Sunday night, Paul George recognized himself. "We still allow too many points," he said. "We have to improve in defense. It is an area that we must improve."

















With the elite two-way talent of George and Kawhi Leonard at your disposal, augmented by the defensive tenacity of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell, there is no reason to expect such improvements not to be made, especially when the team is in full health. A consistent base.

Given the high preseason predictions made about the Clippers, this is a problem that nobody expected them to face.

Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, Week 11 0-2) – Grade D

Week 11 followed a familiar pattern for the 76ers. They faced two teams of playoffs away from home (the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets) and suffered double-digit losses. That victory at the Milwaukee Bucks house on Christmas day suddenly seems like a distant memory.

The Sixers Week 11 defeats extended their current losing streak to four, all of which have hit the road. Philly's home form (16-2) is the third best in the East, but his road record (7-12) is the seventh worst of the eight teams currently occupying the playoff places.

The 76ers' problems are well documented: the three-point shot (only five teams try less) is due to the lack of floor space, the lack of a closer and, in Joel Embiid, a dominant player unable to master the entrance night. .

















The current losing streak in Philadelphia follows five wins, three losses and three wins dating from December 7.

The NBA is no closer to learning the true identity of its most enigmatic team.

Memphis Grizzlies (15-22, Week 11 record 2-1) – Grade B

Whisper, but the Memphis Grizzlies under reconstruction are ninth in the West with only half a game claiming the eighth playoff spot of the San Antonio Spurs.

A surprise of 140-114 on Saturday night the collapse of the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center was the highlight of their week and was followed by a success of 121-114 in Phoenix, where the score of two figures of Six players was enough to resist a point of 40 points. outburst of the Suns guard, Devin Booker.

















The relentless attack of the general team n. ° 2 Ja Morant is the most striking aspect of the Memphis offensive, but there is much more to like beyond that, from the development of Jaren Jackson Jr to a three-point threat and a solid rookie game. Brandon Clarke to the contributions of Jae Crowder (27 points against the Clippers), Jonas Valanciunas (30 points against the Suns) and Dillion Brooks (18.7 points and 4.7 triple in three games in 2020).

Regardless of how your season develops from this point, the Grizzlies have established their credentials as a team with a bright long-term future.

