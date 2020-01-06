NATO will review the mission in Iraq after the murder of Soleimani | News

Senior NATO officials meet on Monday to discuss the future of the alliance's mission in Iraq, as tensions rise in the Middle East after the US-ordered assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The ambassadors of the 29 allies met at their headquarters in Brussels with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and hoped to inform journalists later.

US officials are expected to update the group after Washington killed Soleimani, the Iranian commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, in a US drone attack just outside Baghdad airport on Friday. .

"The North Atlantic Council will address the situation in the region," said a NATO official.

"The secretary general decided to convene the meeting of NATO ambassadors after consultations with allies."

Stoltenberg had spoken on the phone with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper since Friday's attack, but Soleimani's assassination surprised many of Washington's allies and prompted calls to reduce the escalation.

Stay or go?

The situation has also deteriorated in Iraq, where Parliament summoned the 5,200 US troops deployed there on Sunday to leave.

NATO maintains a training mission of 500 people in Iraq, preparing local forces to confront the fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL / ISIS), but this would be in doubt if the coalition forces withdraw .

"The big problem is the future of NATO's mission in Iraq after the Iraqi parliament's demand yesterday to eliminate the US-led coalition and foreign forces. We have to see what we will do now," said a diplomat from the NATO to the AFP news agency.

On Saturday, a NATO spokesman said the mission, which involves several hundred allied personnel, continued "but that training activities are suspended."

Another diplomat said the alliance would have to "wait and see,quot; how Baghdad responds in the coming days.

"From our point of view, Parliament's resolution is not binding. We take note of this, but we have to wait for what the government is going to do," said the diplomat.

"We still believe that the presence of international troops in Iraq should continue to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State. But we must respect what the Iraqi government will finally decide."