NATO supports the United States after the murder of Soleimani and warns Iran | News

All members of the Atlantic alliance backed the United States in the Middle East after informing NATO about its drone attack that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

Speaking after a rare NATO meeting on Iran and Iraq in which the United States informed its allies about the drone attack last Friday, Stoltenberg also called for a decrease in tensions, echoing the statements of some leaders Europeans

"We are united to condemn Iran's support for a variety of different terrorist groups," Stoltenberg said. "At today's meeting, the allies called for moderation and scale reduction. A new conflict would not interest anyone. Therefore, Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations."

Despite the anger last year among European NATO allies over the United States strategy in the Middle East under President Donald Trump, two diplomats present confirmed that the two-hour meeting at NATO headquarters ran smoothly .

They said that no envoy challenged officials of the State Department and the US Department of Defense. UU., Who informed by videoconference, about the merits of the incursion of drones on Friday.

There was also no discussion or criticism about Trump's list of objectives, which include cultural sites, if Iran retaliated with attacks against Americans or US assets, diplomats said.

The meeting, which took place on a day of great distress of national pain over Soleimani in Iran, focused mainly on the decision of NATO to suspend its training mission in Iraq, after an Iraqi parliamentary resolution called on foreign troops to leave

While there was concern that the murder of Iran's second most powerful man could trigger a conflagration in the Middle East, France, Germany and others said they wanted Iraq's mission to continue.

"I would send an incorrect signal if we retired," said a NATO diplomat.

NATO's mission in Iraq, consisting of several hundred coaches, advisors and support staff from both countries of the 29-member alliance and non-NATO partner countries, includes military and civilian personnel.

Established in Baghdad in October 2018 after three years of war against ISIL fighters (ISIS), the mission is a non-combat "training and advisory,quot; mission to help Iraqi security structures and institutions defend themselves against future ones. insurgencies Its staff does not deploy with Iraqi forces during operations.

"It is still unclear what will happen to the NATO mission in Iraq," said Natacha Butler of Al Jazeera, reporting from Brussels.

"NATO forces … suspended training operations for security reasons on Saturday. Iraqi lawmakers have asked foreign troops to leave the country. "