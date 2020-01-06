Nashville Predators fire chief coach Peter Laviolette

%MINIFYHTML3400f70e71533a1ea5287e1e663d96a09% %MINIFYHTML3400f70e71533a1ea5287e1e663d96a010%

Nashville Predators hockey operations president David Poile announced Monday that the club has fired head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy.

"Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights, from our career that altered the franchise to the Stanley Cup final to the trophy of the presidents and our first two titles of the Central Division," said Poile in a statement. "His passion for the game, the ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Predators of Nashville in the past five and a half seasons. "

The Predators originally named Laviolette's head coach on May 6, 2014. They reached the playoffs in their first five seasons behind the bank and even made a career in the Stanley Cup that ended in the final round against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. from Pittsburgh. This season has been another story; Midway through the campaign, Nashville (19-15-7, 45 points) is four points behind the wild card of the Western Conference, fighting for the space behind the playoff winners Winnipeg, Minnesota, Calgary and Edmonton.

A new head coach was not named at the time of the dismissal of Laviolette and McCarthy: the departures of both coaches leave the team with only assistant coaches Dan Lambert and Dan Muse for now.

No interim coach has been named. As for who will train the Predators tomorrow, it's "TBA," they told me. – Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) January 6, 2020

Many head coaches with NHL experience, including Mike Babcock, Peter DeBoer and John Hynes, are out of work after a series of layoffs for coaches in the fall. Immediately after Laviolette's dismissal, DeBoer told Athletic who has not had contact with the Predators.

Laviolette, 55, led the team to a record of 248-143-60 as head coach. He has won a Stanley Cup (in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes) in his 18-year career as an NHL coach.

The Predators are 7-5-3 since December 1 and most recently lost a 5-4 game in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. They will then play against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.