Mourners flood Tehran as revenge orders grow for Soleimani | Iran news

Hundreds of thousands of people have come to the streets of Tehran to pay their respects to Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful military commander in the country who was killed in a US air strike in Iraq.

With portraits of the venerated general, the crowd gathered on Monday outside Tehran University, where Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, presided over prayers for Soleimani, who was the head of the overseas forces of the Corps of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

Standing next to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iranian Parliament President Ali Larjani, KHamenei cried at a time during traditional Muslim prayers for the dead.

"The scenes we saw included a very emotional supreme leader, which is something we don't see very often," said Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran.

"The highest ranking officials in the Islamic Republic exhibited very intense emotions," he added. "The Iranians are very angry at the way he (Soleimani) was killed … They feel that this is a very unfair act that took place."

& # 39; Dark day & # 39;

In the freezing temperatures of the dawn, the women dressed in black walked next to the men who held flags with the names of Shia magnets while they walked by the Enghelab street (Revolution) towards the university.

Addressing the large crowd, Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab, said the United States and its ally Israel faced a "dark day,quot; for the murder of their father.

"Crazy (Donald) Trump, don't think it all ended with my father's martyrdom," he said in a speech broadcast on state television, referring to the president of the United States.

"The families of American soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for the death of their children," he said.

Many of the mourners, who waited since Sunday night for the arrival of the remains of Soleimani, waved different images of the murdered commander, while others carried Iran's miniature flags (Mohammad Ali Najib / Al Jazeera)

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the new commander of the Quds Force and Soleimani's successor, was also present.

"We promise to continue the path of the martyr Soleimani with the same force … and the only compensation for us would be to eliminate the United States from the region," Qaani said, according to state radio.

The funeral was also attended by officials from some of Iran's allies in the region, including Ismail Haniya, the main political leader of the Palestinian group Hamas.

"I declare that the martyr commander Soleimani is a martyr of Jerusalem," Haniya said.

Retaliation Promises

The funeral procession in the capital took place a day after hundreds of thousands of mourners accompanied the coffin with the remains of Soleimani in the cities of Ahvaz and Mashhad. The multi-city ceremony will continue with the remains of Soleimani going to the sacred city of Qom before his burial Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman.

Several others also died in Friday's attack on a convoy at the Baghdad airport, including the Iraqi militia leader backed by Iran Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Trump intensifies rhetoric against Iran, threatens Iraq's sanctions

The attack was ordered by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who said that the elite commander of the Quds Force had been planning an "imminent,quot; attack against US diplomats and forces in Iraq.

The supreme leader of the Islamic Republic promised "a severe revenge," while other pro-Iranian figures in the region, including the head of the Hezbollah movement of Lebanon Hassan Nasrallah, also promised reprisals.

Although it is not clear how or when Iran can respond, it is likely that any response will come after the conclusion of a three-day grieving period.

The murder of Soleimani. caused a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region and It marked the most significant confrontation between the United States and Iran in recent years.

The friction is rooted in the 2018 U.S. decision to withdraw from a nuclear agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and the world powers.