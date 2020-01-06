More than 61,000 missing in Mexico amid spiraling drug violence | News from Mexico

Mexico's government said Monday that more than 61,000 people had disappeared as a result of the drug war increasingly violent with powerful cartels, 50 percent more than the government had estimated.

The new figure of a year-old administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO popularly, compared with about 40,000 missing quoted by the government in June.

Plus:

"Official data of missing persons is 61,637," Karla Quintana, director of the National Registry of Missing and missing persons (RNPED), told a news conference.

He said that about a quarter of the missing were women.

Mexico violence: homicide rate hit record in 2019

More than 97.4 percent of the total have disappeared since 2006, when then-President Felipe Calderón sent the army to the streets to fight drug traffickers, fragmenting the cartels and leading to vicious internal clashes.

AMLO has adopted a policy of "hugs, not bullets,quot; in the fight against violent crime, focusing on addressing inequality and combating corruption, but the death toll has continued to rise.

The country suffered a record number of homicides in 2019.

Separately, officials said efforts to find the missing so far had discovered 1,124 bodies in 873 clandestine graves.

National Search Committee of the country said that in its first 13 months of work were identified only about a third of the bodies that are less than a quarter of the total had been returned to their families.

The government has established DNA databases to help identify bodies, but most of those are still unidentified.

drug and kidnapping gangs often use unmarked graves to dispose of the bodies of victims or rivals.

The commission said that about a third of the bodies it had found are found in only three of the country's 31 states: the northern state of Sinaloa, the state of Veracruz and the state of Colima Pacific coast.