MoneyBagg I apparently shades Ari Fletcher for urging him to buy his bag

It seems that there are already problems in MoneyBagg Yo Y Ari FletcherThe relationship less than a month after they were made public. The 31-year-old hip-hop star went to Twitter on Monday, January 6 to share a post that people thought was a shadow for his new girlfriend.

Speaking in general, he expressed his confusion on the microblogging site, "Why do b *** es want a n *** a to buy them a bag but they didn't even get 100K in their bank account?" Then he added: "You have much more importance because you have to worry. The priorities have been screwed."

MoneyBagg I seemed to shadow Ari Fletcher.

MoneyBagg didn't mention names in his tweet, but some people were convinced he was talking about Ari. "Moneybagg just needs to stop subjecting Ari to act as if he were speaking in general. Leave us alone with that," said one, while one person was still unsure, "I wonder if moneybagg is casting shadow on Ari."

Meanwhile, someone else blamed him: "I welcome you to go out with the girl who would steal 5K from the pockets of herbs and still ask for money [protected by email] and you stole grass chains, mom, cradle lmaooo, so it's your fault. " There was also a person who told MoneyBagg to "stop fucking that fool," clearly referring to Ari. Later, the user added: "Your pleading for a ** won't even relax for a *** because he's chasing a bag."

MoneyBagg and Ari have been romantically linked to each other since early December last year, but only confirmed their romance last week by wearing matching outfits on Instagram. Before dating the social media star, MoneyBagg was in a relationship with Megan Thee Stallion but then separated in the midst of cheating accusations surrounding him. On the other hand, Ari used to be in love with G Herbo a.k.a. Lil grass, with whom you share a child together.