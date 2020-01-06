Mikel Arteta: Playing against Leeds is like going to the dentist | Soccer news

Mikel Arteta also revealed that he let his Arsenal players know that he was angry at his performance in the first half in Monday's 1-0 victory.



















Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta pays tribute to Leeds and says that playing with them is like & # 39; going to the dentist & # 39; after beating them in the FA Cup

Mikel Arteta compared playing Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United with going to the dentist after Arsenal survived an awkward first half to win 1-0 in the third round tie of the FA Cup on Monday at Emirates Stadium.

Reiss Nelson's 55-minute goal established a fourth-round clash with Bournemouth, but it would have been a different story for Arsenal if Leeds hadn't missed a series of opportunities at the beginning of the game.

Sky Bet Championship leaders overwhelmed the Gunners in the first half, dominating possession and attempting 15 shots, one of which saw Patrick Bamford hit the bar, all three of Arsenal.

The hosts recovered after that, losing opportunities to extend their lead even further after Nelson's first game, but Arteta spoke brilliantly on Bielsa's side after the game.

"They are a nightmare for all teams," he said.

"I said before the game, playing against them is like going to the dentist."

"It's hard. They make it really hard. They are a great team."

Granit Xhaka in action against Leeds

"What they have achieved, do it consistently every three days with those players, and what they have built there, is powerful."

"You can see it every time you analyze any of their games. It's exactly like that. It's better to see that."

Arteta's part-time anger provokes response

However, Arteta was far from satisfied with Arsenal's performance in the first half, admitting that he let his players know during the interval.

"I was not happy with the first 30, 35 minutes, how we started the game, how we approached the game," he said.

"When I see what I don't want to see, and I'm not speaking in a technical or tactical way, I can't be happy and I have to let them know."

Reiss Nelson celebrates Arsenal's goal against Leeds in the FA Cup

"I am learning every day about them. How they react when they lose, what they need when they lose and what they need when they win. And also, how they can react when they want."

"We had to react and we changed some things, but I think the biggest change was how we approached the second half, the mentality, how aggressive we were, how intense we were."

Arteta also said he saw the poor performance of the first semester coming, suggesting that some of his players had taken off their feet after last week's 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League and warning them that they can't the luxury of being complacent in the future.

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal closes Jack Harrison of Leeds

"I think it was a great pitch for them when they won against Manchester United and removed some of that pressure," he said.

"Then your body and your mind try to relax a little for a day or two. And now we are not in a position to relax because we are not good enough to relax."

"If we don't play at that level, we are not good enough."

"I think tonight is a very good lesson for them. They can live the profession and suffer in the field as they did for 30 or 35 minutes, or they can enjoy and be proud of what they do if they play as they did in the field." . second half. It is your choice. "