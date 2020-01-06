Mike Babcock, Dale Hunter and the candidates to replace Peter Laviolette as head coach of the Nashville Predators

%MINIFYHTMLe184a11d72775dbe124f9933c2e91e5c9% %MINIFYHTMLe184a11d72775dbe124f9933c2e91e5c10%

The era of Peter Laviolette in Nashville is over, and now the search for a replacement begins in a hurry.

Or perhaps it is not so: according to reports, predators have shown no urgency even when naming an interim successor to Laviolette even though we are at the height of the season.

However, the Preds will eventually need to find a new bank manager, and many experienced trainers are currently out of work. Nashville heads to Tuesday's clash with the Boston Bruins visitors with a 19-15-7 record (45 points), four points and three points out of the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Who enters will have only half a season to try to get the team back in the playoffs. Nashville has reached the postseason in each of the previous five seasons, so the fan base has grown accustomed to watching hockey in late spring and will expect more of the same in a few months.

Predators training candidates

Mike Babcock

Babcock has the highest profile of coaches available: he spent the last few years being the highest paid head of banking in the NHL before his dismissal on November 20 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Babcock is currently out of a position of head coach for the first time in more than 17 years, and his success in Detroit and Toronto makes him a leading candidate every time any team in the league separates from his coach.

However, Babcock could simply be content with allowing the Leafs to continue paying him, and his actions have definitely been reduced after he struggled to get the best out of a Leafs team offensively this season. There is also the small problem that several former Red Wings spoke against their training style and the alleged mistreatment of certain players, along with Babcock's controversial election in 2016-17 to make the then rookie Mitch Marner publicly classify ethics of teammates' work, which could scare off potential suitors for now.

Hit hunter

Timing is everything, and the work of the Predators opened a little more than 24 hours after Hunter took Canada to his 18th gold medal in the World Youth Championship.

Under Hunter, Canada showed tremendous growth, overcoming its worst loss in the tournament to reach the top of the podium in just over a week, and the 59-year-old stock is as high as ever.

Hunter's pedigree as a junior coach is stellar: he has helped turn the London Knights into an OHL power in the past two decades, and has shown his willingness to rise in the ranks of NHL coaches when the opportunity presents itself . Unfortunately for Hunter, his NHL coach record leaves something to be desired, since he has less than one season as a major league banking boss to his credit. If there was ever a time for him to take another turn when leading a professional club, it is now.

Peter DeBoer

Similar to Laviolette, DeBoer is unemployed after a strong career in general with a Western Conference club. The San Jose Sharks made it to the playoffs in each of the first four seasons run by DeBoer, including a trip to the Stanley Cup final in 2016, but this season saw the team's fight before its December 11 dismissal. .

Regardless of how the Sharks did to open the current campaign, the fact is that DeBoer has had a recent success as an NHL coach and is one of the most obvious names to take over any club that needs a change.

However, DeBoer himself poured water over the rumors that linked him to the Pred almost immediately after Laviolette's dismissal was announced. He told The Athletic on Monday that there has been no "contact,quot; between him and the club.

John hynes

Another name that immediately turned around after the announcement of the Predators, Hynes has been unemployed for just over a month after the New Jersey Demons let him go after a horrible start to the 9-13-4 season. Not everything is Hynes' fault: the Devils have been below .500 since their departure and still sit last in the entire NHL, but their recent record does not suggest that they are someone who can go around a team with playoff ambitions.

Add the fact that the Devils only reached the postseason once during their four full seasons at the helm in Newark, and Hynes's name may not be the most inspiring for Nashville fans.

However, Hynes has a connection with GM Assistant Preds Jeff Kealty, with whom he played college hockey, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet pointed out Monday.

Craig MacTavish

It has been a while since MacTavish trained in the NHL: his last full season in charge of a team at this level was 2008-09, although he was appointed interim head coach of the Edmonton Oilers for five games during the 2014-15 campaign.

However, he has not been out of the game. As noted, MacTavish was able to give himself interim training tasks in the middle of the last decade because he was also the general manager of the Oilers at that time. Since then, he returned to training, although it lasted only eight games in charge of the KHL team, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, before being fired from that position in September.

However, the year did not end badly for MacTavish. He led the Canadian Spengler Cup team, winner of the gold medal, to close the decade, and would surely be eager to return to the training game in North America.

Would MacTavish be open to taking a job outside the Oilers organization, where he spent much of his career as a player and the overwhelming majority of his days after the game?