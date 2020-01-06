Michelle Williams offers an acceptance speech on women's rights.

%MINIFYHTML18f5120cefb4d0744f52c35db6813af89% %MINIFYHTML18f5120cefb4d0744f52c35db6813af810%

Michelle Williams won a lot of attention at the Golden Globes last night! The star not only walked the red carpet with her belly on display, but also delivered an inspiring speech about women's rights that was news!

As fans know, Williams won Best Actress Performance in a Limited Series or Television Movie category for her role in Fosse / Verdon!

He began his acceptance speech like any other person, thanking his castmates and staff before talking about women's rights, expressing how grateful he was to have this opportunity in this day and age.

‘I am grateful for the recognition of the choices I have made and I am also grateful to have lived a moment in society where the choice exists because, as women, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I have done my best to live a life of my own creation, not a series of events that happened to me, but one that could step back and look and recognize my letter everywhere. "

‘I could not have done this without employing the right of a woman to choose. To choose when to have children and with whom, "he continued in part.

The actress also acknowledged that while the choices of some women may be different from her, voting is really important.

That said, he encouraged others to use their voting rights in their own interest, just as men have done for centuries.

‘(This is) why the world looks so much like them. But don't forget, we are the largest voting body. Let's make it look more like us! "He encouraged.



