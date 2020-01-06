Michelle Williams delivers a powerful speech at the 2002 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater / NBC
Michelle Williams He left his mark on the 2020 Golden Globes.
Along with showing his growing baby bump on the red carpet, the Fosse / Verdon Star delivered a motivational speech about motherhood, voting and women's rights in general. At the awards ceremony, the 39-year-old star won the Best Actress category for an actress in a limited series or television movie.
"Thank you very much first of all, to me Fosse / Verdon the family and the Hollywood Press Association, "he began." When you put this in someone's hands, you recognize the choices made by the actor, but also the choices they made as a person, the training they sought, the hours they dedicated. "
"I am grateful for the recognition of the choices I have made and I am also grateful to have lived a moment in our society where options exist, because as women and as girls, things that are not our choice can happen to our bodies," continuous. "I have done my best to live a life of my own creation, not only a series of events that happened to me, but one that could step back and look and recognize my letter everywhere."
He added that while things can sometimes get "messy and scrawled,quot;, it has been a journey that "I carved with my own hand."
"I would not have been able to do this without using a woman's right to choose. Choose when to have my children and with whom," he shared, with people who cheered and praised her in the crowd, including her best friend. Phillips busy. "When I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing that all mothers know that the balance should and will lean towards our children now."
"I know that my choices may be different from yours. But thank God or to whom you pray that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours," he continued. . . "Then, women, aged 18 to 118, when the time comes to vote, do it in your own interest. It's what men have been doing for years … that's why the world looks so much like them. But don't forget , we are the largest voting body. Let's make it look more like us. "
Before closing her powerful speech, she said: "Tommy and Matilda (Ledger), I can't wait to go home with you. "
Only a few days ago, the actress on list A surprised fans when it was revealed that she is not only committed to the director Thomas Kail, but the two expect their first child together. The news could not have come at a more opportune time for Michelle to share such an exciting development in her personal life, given what will surely be a season of full awards for the celebrity.
Michelle won her second victory at the Golden Globe. By making her victory for this role even sweeter, Thomas actually directed her in the FX biographical series and it is reported that her daughter, 14-year-old daughter, was the matchmaker of the couple.
A source previously told E! News that Michelle is "very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a brother," whose father is a deceased actor Heath Ledger.
"She fell in love with Thomas," explained our source. "They are very much in love and excited about their future together and having a family."
The 39-year-old man was briefly married to a musician. Phil Elverum before his separation in early 2019. Thomas, 42, separated from his wife, actress Angela Christian, sometime last year.
Congratulations again to Michelle for her deserved victory tonight!
