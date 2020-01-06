Michelle Williams delivers a powerful speech at the 2002 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams He left his mark on the 2020 Golden Globes.

Along with showing his growing baby bump on the red carpet, the Fosse / Verdon Star delivered a motivational speech about motherhood, voting and women's rights in general. At the awards ceremony, the 39-year-old star won the Best Actress category for an actress in a limited series or television movie.

"Thank you very much first of all, to me Fosse / Verdon the family and the Hollywood Press Association, "he began." When you put this in someone's hands, you recognize the choices made by the actor, but also the choices they made as a person, the training they sought, the hours they dedicated. "

"I am grateful for the recognition of the choices I have made and I am also grateful to have lived a moment in our society where options exist, because as women and as girls, things that are not our choice can happen to our bodies," continuous. "I have done my best to live a life of my own creation, not only a series of events that happened to me, but one that could step back and look and recognize my letter everywhere."