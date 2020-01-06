Michael Jackson accusers can now sue their assets for sexual abuse

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Most likely, Michael Jackson & # 39; s Estate is preparing after a new California means that many of his accusers can sue him for sexual abuse.

According to Rolling Stone, the new law means that victims of child sexual abuse until the age of 40 (instead of 26) must file civil lawsuits. The new law also extended the statute of limitations to a provision that established that victims could sue third party entities linked to the alleged abuser who knew, or should have known, that the abuse was occurring, or did not take reasonable steps to prevent the abuse. . .

