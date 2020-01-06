Michael Jackson accusers can now sue their assets for sexual abuse

Most likely, Michael Jackson & # 39; s Estate is preparing after a new California means that many of his accusers can sue him for sexual abuse.

According to Rolling Stone, the new law means that victims of child sexual abuse until the age of 40 (instead of 26) must file civil lawsuits. The new law also extended the statute of limitations to a provision that established that victims could sue third party entities linked to the alleged abuser who knew, or should have known, that the abuse was occurring, or did not take reasonable steps to prevent the abuse. . .

The new law entered into force on January 1.

"Corporations do not dispute these reviews that apply to the non-fatal cases of the plaintiffs who are still pending appeal, which makes their claims timely," according to the ruling. "We agree and consider that your dispute under the previous legal provisions is debatable."

The publication spoke with the lawyer of the accusers of Leaving Neverland, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, about the change of law.

"We are pleased that the appeals court has affirmed the strong protections California has for victims of sexual abuse and has recognized the extended statute of limitations it provides," Vince Finaldi told them.