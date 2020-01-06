Meet the new AGT: the competing champions

Where can you find singers, comedians, contortionists, dancers, magicians, and something else, all together? Only in America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions.

Second season of the NBC reality competition series with Got talent Contestants around the world begin with 40 acts that compete to take home the jackpot. For some, it is the first prize again. For others, it is the opportunity of redemption.

Judging the competition this time is Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi klum Y Alesha Dixon. Terry Crews Go back to the host.

Acts from around the world include favorites of fans of America has talent, former winners, finalists and participants. Former contestants of Britain has talent: the champions They will also participate in the competition this year.

Last season, Shin lim he took home first place after winning America has talent season 13. Darci Lynne, the winner of AGT Season 12, it was second place. Sand artist Kseniya Simonova a winner of Ukrayina maye talant It came in third place.