Meet Salvado by the new bell star: Josie Totah

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan through Getty Images
There is a new queen bee at Bayside High. ME! The news can confirm Josie Totah will star in the new Saved by the Bell arriving at the transmission service NBCUniversal Peacock.
The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the casting of Totah.
Totah will play Lexi, the most popular girl, and cheerleader, in Bayside, who is as dear as her classmates. The new Saved by the Bell also features original series stars Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley repeating his A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano on restart. They are also on board as producers. Tracy Wigfield from 30 rocks Y Great news It is behind the new version of the series.
The new Saved by the Bell pick up with Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, which has not yet been officially confirmed to return to the series) by sending low-income students to well-off high schools, including Bayside High.
Totah previously starred in NBC Champions since Mindy kaling. After the cancellation of the program, he came out as a transgender in an essay for Time in 2018. His other recent credits include The other two Y Not good nick.
Saved by the Bell It's just one of the many new original shows that come to Peacock. The streamer also has a Battlestar Galactica restart from Sam Esmail, Dr. death protagonist Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan Y Christian Slater, Totally new world with Demi moore, Emmy Rossum& # 39; s Angelyne and new seasons of A.P. Bio, a new Psychoanalyze movie and Ed Helms in Rutherford Falls. A Punk Brewster starring renaissance Soleil Moon Frye It is also in the works.
Peacock will also be home to a Saturday night live docuseries Who wrote that, an original talk show from Jimmy Fallon and a weekly series late at night starring Amber ruffin with Seth Meyers As executive producer.
In terms of classic shows, Peacock will be the exclusive home for The office Y Parks and Recreation, and also count 30 rocks, Health, Frasier Will and grace, Brooklyn nine and nine and more.
There is no official release date for Saved by the Bell has been announced
(E! And Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family).