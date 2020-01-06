Meet Salvado by the new bell star: Josie Totah

There is a new queen bee at Bayside High. ME! The news can confirm Josie Totah will star in the new Saved by the Bell arriving at the transmission service NBCUniversal Peacock.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the casting of Totah.

Totah will play Lexi, the most popular girl, and cheerleader, in Bayside, who is as dear as her classmates. The new Saved by the Bell also features original series stars Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley repeating his A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano on restart. They are also on board as producers. Tracy Wigfield from 30 rocks Y Great news It is behind the new version of the series.

The new Saved by the Bell pick up with Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, which has not yet been officially confirmed to return to the series) by sending low-income students to well-off high schools, including Bayside High.