Meet Hannah Ann, the first choice of Peter Weber Rose Impression

Peter Weber he met numerous women on the first night of his Single experience, but one lucky woman stood out from the rest: Hannah ann.

Like many of the other women, Hannah Ann went to give a casual hug when she met the pilot, but left her impressed. She practically shouted: "I am in love," while entering the famous mansion. And it seems that Peter was equally delighted by his cute encounter because she was the first kiss of the night that the initiated.

It all happened when they were talking under the gazebo and Hannah told her that she thinks the best gift her parents gave her was an example of what a "healthy marriage,quot; is. This obviously attracted the single family-centered as he kissed his hand.

Hannah Ann then closed the deal by giving her a painting that she and her father made of the Rocky Mountains. After this, Peter planted a kiss, to the dismay of the other women who hoped to be the ones to take it away, but better luck next time!

Check out four things you should know about Hannah below: