Meek Mill supports US soldiers defending the country – See their message here

Meek Mill also decided to share a message on his social media account during these times of tension between the United States and Iran. Other celebrities did the same, and all managed to trigger controversy and intense debate among their fans.

Anyway, this is what Mill wrote in his social media account.

'Once for the soldiers who really have to go to war and risk your life … we are from the trenches, so we know the feeling of having your life on the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Not knowing if you'll get home! "Mekk wrote.

Once for the soldiers who really have to go to war and put your life in danger … we from the trenches, so we know the feeling of having your life on the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Not knowing if you went home! – Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2020

Someone commented: "I heard what you are saying, but the number of deaths in some urban areas is worse than in other lands … and some people survive the war and return home and die … but I listen to you."

A follower said: ‘It is not the same. My shipmates, soldiers, marines who are abroad can spend months, years without seeing their families. They are in constant danger. They face death every day. It's not the same. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: ‘There should be a law related to war: whoever declares war leads from the front. You can't have a person playing with the lives of others and go play golf. "

A Twitter user said: ‘Definitely NOT the same older brother. Our troops fighting in a real war is not the same as street violence believes that. That said, I see your message for the troops 💯 ’

Someone also had some words to share: ‘This is not the same as walking down the street. This is like walking on a road stepping on a land mine that cannot be seen and survival is virtually nil. It's not like playing Call of Duty on Xbox and making a mistake and restarting from the last brother control point. Did you really go there? ♠ ️ ’

Ad

Just the other day, it was revealed that rapper T.I. He shared a post on his social media account in which he says he agrees with Iranian leaders regarding some aspects.



Post views:

0 0