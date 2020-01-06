Mass protests against the government become violent in Guinea | News

Thousands of people took to the streets in Guinea in a new protest against the government on Monday, with partisan violence that injured at least 12 people.

The West African country has been hit by protests since mid-October over concerns that President Alpha Conde plans to remain in office for a third term.

On Monday, tens of thousands marched from the suburbs of the capital, Conakry, to the city center.

With the red color of the opposition, protesters carried banners that said: "No to a new constitution,quot; and "No to a third term for Alpha Count."

Count, 81, announced a new draft constitution last month that critics fear he will use to seek a third term.

The main opposition figures, including former Prime Ministers Cellou Dalein Diallo and Sidya Toure, protested in Conakry on Monday.

Abdourahmane Sanoh, coordinator of the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition groups behind the protests, said there were plans to increase the number of demonstrations as of January 13.

"I ask that all the Guinean people be ready since January 13," he said.

About 20 people have died since the protests began, according to the AFP news agency, and a security officer was also killed.

The demonstrations also participated in regional cities such as Labe, Pita, Dalaba, Mamou and Boke, witnesses told AFP.

But the protests turned violent in the fortress Count of Kankan in the east of the country, when the president's supporters attacked the protesters.

"At least 12 people were injured, seven of them seriously," said a security official in Conakry, who refused to be identified. A medical officer confirmed the figure.

Cheick Mohamed Kaba, deputy of the opposition party of the Democratic Forces Union of Guinea (UFDG), said the pro-Count "vandalized, looted and looted,quot; property belonging to people of ethnic Fulani.

The majority of UFDG supporters are Fulani, the largest ethnic group in Guinea.

The Conde & # 39; s Rally of the Guinean People party gets most of its support from the country's second largest ethnic group, the Malinke.

The violence occurs after the political opposition said it would avoid legislative elections, scheduled for February 16, citing irregularities in the electoral roll.

Count is an old opposition figure who was imprisoned under the previous authoritarian regimes of Guinea.

He became the first democratically elected president of the country in 2010 before winning re-election in 2015. According to the current constitution, presidents are limited to two terms in office.

Despite initial hopes for a new political dawn in the country, critics say his government has become increasingly authoritarian.