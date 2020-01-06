Margot Robbie explains her thoughts about her sexually fluent character in Bombshell

Margot Robbie, who is currently promoting her latest movie, Bomb, It has been an open book about the character and how he approached it. During a conversation with Variety, the 29-year-old Once upon a time in Hollywood Star said the character was really "sexually fluid."

In the film, Margot's character joins Jess, played by Kate McKinnon, who was also a lesbian, although she has not yet left the closet. Margot, regarding the line of the movie about not being a lesbian, says she wanted it to seem as "genuine,quot; and as sarcastic as possible.

According to Robbie, she wants producers and a film studio to make a film about Kayla and Jess, and how they go on a trip with their diametrically opposed political perspectives and mutual romantic feelings. Margot speculated that the character "compartmentalized,quot; his attraction to women.

According to the movie's Wikipedia page, Bomb, directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph, he freely explores the accusations of three different women who worked on Fox News and worked together to expose the CEO for sexual harassment.

Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, the film is supposed to revolve around accusations made against Roger Ailes, the late CEO of the network. Stars like Allison Janney, Malcolm McDowell, Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon and John Lithgow also portray secondary characters.

In May 2017, the film was first announced shortly after the death of Roger Ailes. Reports confirmed Roach as director in 2018. The film was released on December 20 by Lionsgate.

So far, Bombshell has received relatively positive reviews, and most have highlighted the performances of Robbie, Lithgow, Kidman and Theron.

However, some have criticized the accuracy of some of the points in the film. Theron and Robbie received Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. He also earned a Best Performance nomination for a Cast in a Movie at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.



