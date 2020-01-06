Manchester United's interest in James Maddison won't worry Leicester, says Matt Elliott | Soccer news

Watch Leicester vs Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football; start 8pm

















0:41



James Maddison is a reported goal for Manchester United in the January transfer window, but Matt Elliot says the Foxes won't be worried

James Maddison is a reported goal for Manchester United in the January transfer window, but Matt Elliot says the Foxes won't be worried

Leicester does not need to be "too worried,quot; about Manchester United's reported interest in James Maddison, according to former Foxes defender Matt Elliott.

England's midfielder is strongly linked to a transfer to Old Trafford, while defender Ben Chilwell is on the radar of several clubs.

"Yes, of course, it is vital for any team to keep their best players, but I don't think it's something that unduly worries the manager of the city of Leicester and the board of directors," said Elliott. Sky sports news.

"Maddison is a first class player, of course he is, but he is still in the development stage and I don't think he is in a hurry to leave Leicester City."

"Who would? Even if the big boys come in and make big deals, Leicester is not in a situation where he needs to sell.

Leicester vs A Villa Live

"They have the financial backing, they have the progress they are making, and they have the platform for players to go and exhibit themselves, so I don't think it's something that unduly worries Leicester City."

"And even if one, or even two, left, they show they have the reinforcements ready to go."

0:41 James Maddison is a reported goal for Manchester United in the January transfer window, but Matt Elliot says the Foxes won't be worried James Maddison is a reported goal for Manchester United in the January transfer window, but Matt Elliot says the Foxes won't be worried

Leicester remains second in the Premier League and is in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but they are an immediate priority in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday against Aston Villa, live Sky sports.

Elliott scored both goals when Leicester beat Tranmere 2-1 to win the League Cup in 2000 and believes the cup competitions will continue to provide vital opportunities for younger players to impress Brendan Rodgers.

0:23 Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester City players this month Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester City players this month

"This modern harvest is becoming great things, I think it is quite evident in how they are playing," he added.

"Participating in big games like this is part of their development, but it's something they can handle."

"They almost expect to get involved in these exhibition events and can continue for a long time in the future."

"Part of the progression under Brendan Rodgers is to play in these great games, whether in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, and who knows maybe in the Champions League next season."

"But without anticipating, I think they will be very sure that they can continue and reach the final at least and then see what happens."