Mama June and BF Geno Doak evicted from the hotel for unpaid bills

According to reports, the star of & # 39; Mama June: From Not to Hot & # 39; and her boyfriend are forced to leave their rooms at the Residence Inn Marriott in Georgia after they didn't pay the $ 2,000 bill in full.

Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon and the troubled life of Geno Doak has just taken another blow. The reality television star, who has sold her house for a nomadic life, and her boyfriend were recently expelled from a Georgia hotel for not paying the bill, according to TMZ.

Multiple sources tell the site that the "Mama June: from no to hot"Star had rented a couple of different rooms for her, Geno and some friends at the Residence Inn Marriott in McDonough, GA since Thanksgiving. When the staff on January 4 notified June about their account, they started run up to the $ 2,000 mark, and it was time to pay, reportedly unable to pay it in full, reaching a few hundred dollars.

As a result, June and Geno were forced to leave the hotel and headed to another place on the street. They allegedly left the rooms in a disaster, but since then they have been cleaned.

This is another hotel drama in June and the spiral life of Geno. In December, it was reported that the couple destroyed a hotel room at a FairBridge Inn & Suites near Atlanta where they stayed during a fight.

The police were called to the hotel for a riot, but police said no report was submitted and there were no arrests. The photos obtained by TMZ showed a broken mirror with what looks like a bloody handprint, broken TV and lamp, as well as garbage scattered on the floor. There were also $ 20 bills broken into pieces that were left in the room.

June and Geno allegedly caused $ 1,000 in damages, which they had to pay. It is not clear if they have paid the fines as there were reports that the "Here comes Honey Boo Boo"Alum had a financial problem and was going bankrupt.

In August 2019, June was selling her home in Georgia to live together with her boyfriend Geno in a motor home. She continues to live with her troubled boyfriend, despite her family's concern about their relationship, after she was registered for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia during a heated argument with Geno at a service station in Alabama in March. He was also arrested for domestic violence / harassment, serious possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the incident.