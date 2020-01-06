Malang's trailer is about four people chasing their thrill of killing



Mohit Suri is back with another puncher. The director's next film, Malang, is creating a buzz among the audience with each passing day. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial parts and its advance was released today by the creators. The impeccable appearance and chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani seem to be the highlight of the breakthrough, including some action-packed sequences of the horrifying four murderous people to fulfill their different desires.



Aditya's reinforced look adds a lot of value to her character. The actor is seen pronouncing some blunt dialogues and beating people to the left, right and center to satisfy themselves. Disha, on the other hand, makes it impossible for the public not to drool watching her set the screen on fire. However, the trailer is full of romance, action, drama and emotion, which makes the audience stay glued to their screens until the end. If you haven't seen it yet, take it right here.