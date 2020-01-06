Ludacris becomes a Gabonese citizen, celebrates African heritage | News

The African-American rapper and actor Ludacris has acquired dual citizenship and has become a Gabonese citizen.

His wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue is Gabonese.

Plus:

In an Instagram video of the moment he acquired citizenship, published on social networks on Monday, he said: "I just became an official citizen of Gabon, from Africa."

While showing his new passport, he joked: "I am a loyal citizen of Zamunda, I mean Gabon. This is the best day of my life, and Wakanda, all that."

Zamunda is a fictional and rich African country in Coming to America, a 1988 comedy film about Crown Prince Akeem Joffer, played by Eddie Murphy, and his trip to the United States. Wakanda is a fictional country in sub-Saharan Africa that appears in Marvel Comics and became popular in the movie Black Panther.

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, called the New Year in Gabon with his family.

In the Instagram video, he confirmed that his mother and two daughters also received Gabonese citizenship.

He also turned to Twitter to share the news and wrote: "Starting my new year with dual citizenship. Africa, I'm official!"

Fans celebrated the move, and several said: "Welcome home."

The & # 39; year of return & # 39; from Ghana

Last month, Ludacris uploaded a selfie to Instagram from Ghana, wearing a T-shirt of the Year of Return in a "male slave dungeon,quot; in Cape Coast, a site built by Europeans where victims of slave trade began brutal travel through the Atlantic.

In the caption, he wrote: "Our ancestors never gave up on Faith. You can never imprison our minds or our spirits. They gave me the power to return. I have completed the cycle and I am beginning a new cycle. The chains have broken. and the indomitable resistance of the triumphs of the African people. "

The Year of Return, 2019 was an initiative of the government of Ghana to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of a group of Africans in Virginia. August 1619 is often remembered as the beginning of the slave trade in the United States.

Ghana, which in 2001 passed the Right to Residence law, which granted the descendants of enslaved Africans the right to remain in the country, hoped to encourage more Americans of African descent to visit the country.

In August last year, Robert Morgan Mensah, head of education in the dungeons of Cape Coast Castle, told Al Jazeera: "We do not classify them as tourists or visitors. We say they are on pilgrimage to their ancestral land where their ancestors were taken We recognize them as ours.

"Every time (Diaspora Africans) come, they come with emotions; whatever they have read, they want to see it in the form of empirical evidence … When they come and listen to the story, they cry."

The slave trade stripped millions of Africans and their ancestors of their identity.

Recently, Africans and African Americans in the diaspora have been increasingly investigating their family stories.

The American actor Samuel L Jackson received a Gabonese passport in August last year after tracing its origins to the Bengal people in the West African nation, after a DNA test on an American television program.