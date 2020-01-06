LSU fees vs. Clemson, predictions, betting trends for the College Football Playoff championship

The No. 1 LSU (14-0) meets No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in the college football championship match on Monday, January 13 at the Mercedes Benz-Superdome in New Orleans. The games schedule is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Clemson advanced to the championship game through a highly criticized ACC calendar, although the Tigers achieved an exciting 29-23 victory against Ohio State in the semifinal of the Fiesta Bowl. Trevor Lawrence led the winning unit of the game and has the opportunity to lead a second race for the national championship with coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson is on a streak of 29 consecutive wins.

LSU will be close to home for this title game, part of a season in which the show has been revitalized with a new offensive that led to a race for the Heisman Trophy for Joe Burrow. Ed Orgeron has guided LSU through a difficult calendar, which includes victories over six top 10 teams, and this is the last piece.

Here is everything you should know about betting on LSU vs.. Clemson, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the 2020 College Football Playoff championship game.

MORE: Get the latest NCAA odds and betting tips on Sports Insider

LSU fees vs. Clemson for the Playoff college football championship

Spread: LSU -5.5

LSU -5.5 Total points: 69.5

69.5 Money Line: Clemson +180, LSU -220

LSU is a favorite of 5.5 points, according to the odds at BetOnline.ag. The line opened at 66.

LSU vs Clemson series of all time

This is the fourth meeting between the Tigers, and it will probably be the game with the highest score among the teams. LSU won the 1959 Sugar Bowl 7-0 and the 1996 Peach Bowl 10-7, but lost the last 25-24 game at the 2012 Chick-Fil-A Bowl.

Three trends to know

– This is only the second time that Clemson has been a loser in the last two seasons: the last time it happened, Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the championship game. Clemson is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 directly as a loser since the Playoff began in 2014.

– Clemson has 12-2 consecutive and 12-2 against propagation in neutral sites since 2014. LSU has an 8-3 and 8-3 advantage against propagation in the same situation.

– LSU has a 9-5 mark against the spread this year, but it covered in all three games that had a single digit spread. Those were victories against Texas (-6.5), Alabama (+5) and Georgia (-7).

MORE: Sporting News makes its game selections with the CFP title

Three things to look at

Can Clemson delay Joe Burrow?

Burrow did not shy away from the focus of the playoffs against Oklahoma. He set several CFP records with 493 aerial yards and eight total touchdowns. Will that continue against the top pass defense on the FBS? The schematic confrontation between LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and game coordinator Joe Brady and Clemson's defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, will be fascinating, but it all comes down to whether Clemson's pressure falls on Burrow, who took 29 captures this year. The second part of that is if Burrow escapes the pressure. It will be fun to see this.

Who takes momentum before halftime?

Expect the first quarter to play tight, but both teams are at their best in the second quarter. LSU beat opponents 228-81, and Clemson beat opponents 211-38. This could be where the momentum sways to one side, and the other team will have to catch up in the second half. Lawrence recovered Clemson from a 16-0 deficit against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, and that began in the second quarter. LSU, meanwhile, buried Oklahoma with a second quarter of 28 points.

Will Trevor Lawrence finally lose?

Lawrence has a 25-0 record as a starter, and had a round-trip game against Ohio State before a 94-yard run for the lead touchdown. Lawrence beat the Buckeyes with 16 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown: another dimension added to his game. Lawrence will test an LSU defense that ranked 56 in the FBS but also features All-Americans Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley Jr. in his high school. Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins combined for 80 receiving yards against the Buckeyes. They will have to get more against LSU.

MORE: Tim Tebow says "the underdog card is real,quot; for Swinney and Clemson

Statistics that matter

Clemson is 17-0 when Travis Etienne is 100 yards or more on the ground, but it was his gameplay in the air game that made the difference against Ohio State. He had three touchdowns in last year's game against Alabama, and the Louisiana native will look for another great game. LSU, meanwhile, is 8-0 when Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushes for 100 yards or more; He had an extra week to rest a hamstring injury that limited him in the victory against Oklahoma. What career defense can avoid the big play?

LSU vs Clemson prediction

This should be a classic, and neither Burrow nor Lawrence will disappoint. LSU will take that momentum in the second quarter behind two Burrow touchdown passes, who will evenly distribute the ball to his talented receivers. Clemson will join in the third quarter behind Lawrence and Etienne's great plays, but Burrow, as he did against Alabama, will close the door with a pair of scores in the last quarter. LSU clings to and becomes the fourth different school to win a CFP championship.

Final score

LSU 38, Clemson 31