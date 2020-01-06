Los Angeles Lakers big men delight in the stable party in the victory over the Detroit Pistons | NBA News

The Los Angeles Lakers trio of great men, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and Javale McGee, had a night to remember on the defensive end in their team's victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers accumulated 20 blocks while waiting for a 106-99 victory, their fifth successive victory. Davis opened the way with eight rejections.















1:33



Anthony Davis had eight of his team's 20 blocks in the Lakers' 106-99 victory over the Pistons



After Howard blocked Andre Drummond's shot with a perfect combination of time and athleticism, he moved a Dikembe Mutombo-style finger against the noisy crowd of the Staples Center.

The rest of the Lakers took off on a quick break that left them with a double-digit lead over Detroit in the fourth quarter.

Although that advantage vanished and the game became much stricter, the Lakers' big historic party drove them to another victory.

By the time the three great Lakers men finished hitting almost everything they could get, the Lakers had blocked more shots than any NBA team since March 2001.

"We were protecting the painting," said Davis, who finished two blocks from his best brand.

"In the last game (against New Orleans), we gave up 60 points in the paint. It's something we don't like to do, and we're trying to emphasize tonight to protect the paint."

















1:08



Javale McGee had six of his team's 20 blocks in the Lakers' 106-99 victory over the Pistons



That's an understatement: McGee blocked six shots and Howard had four of his five blocks in the last quarter when the Lakers finished a blocked shot below their franchise record. Los Angeles had 21 blocks against Denver in April 1982.

Howard hit Drummond twice in the last quarter, and he did not regret playing with fans.

















1:31



Dwight Howard had five of his team's 20 blocks in the Lakers' 106-99 victory over the Pistons



"I was just at the time, trying to get the crowd to get going," said Howard, who added 11 points and nine rebounds. "Detroit had taken some major blows, and we needed a ride. AD, he inspired me to want to go out and try to get as many as I can."

Davis scored 11 of his 24 points in the 3:40 finals and added 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who wasted a late 11-point lead and almost lost to a team with a losing record for the first time throughout the season.

Instead, Alex Caruso scored 13 points while remaining undefeated since Christmas.

"Our three great players played exceptional basketball," said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. "Those boys were proud to protect our hoop tonight."

















2:31



Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in week 11 of the NBA season



LeBron James finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his 90th triple-double in his career, the ninth of the season and the second in five days.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points and former Lakers guard Svi Mykhailiuk had 14, one out of his personal record, for the Pistons, who have lost nine of 11 despite a strong effort against the leaders of the Western Conference.

"There is a reason why they are the No. 1 team in the league blocking shots," Rose said. "They have a great length, but it won't change the way we play our game. We have the opportunity to learn from our mistakes."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.