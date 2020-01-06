Lori Loughlin hires a prison expert to help her prepare for a possible sentence

Lori Loughlin reportedly hired a prison expert who is advising him on what life will be like in a prison if he is sentenced or his part in the university admission scandal, which shook the nation.

"She has someone who is advising her what to do in case she loses her case and goes to prison," a source close to Loughlin told PEOPLE. “The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes. That should not be interpreted as that she thinks she will lose her case. Lori is a planner and is doing what she must do for all contingencies. "

