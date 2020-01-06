Lori Harvey was partying with BF Future, while Steve Harvey was on vacation with his ex-fiance, Memphis Depay, in a photo that scratched his head

Although Lori Harvey chose the company of her boyfriend, rapper Future, for the celebration of New Year's Eve, her stepfather, Steve Harvey, was not left alone, as she spent the holidays with Lori's ex-fiance Memphis Depay.

The 25-year-old Dutch soccer player updated his Instagram page with a new photograph that caused a lot of shock.

In the picture, you can see Depay standing next to Steve Harvey, and it seems that the two men are having a good time together, while looking at the many yachts that are visible in the background.

The sports star captioned his post with the claim that he has seen a lot, heard and learned a lot, which resulted in many people speculating about what he and Harvey were talking about and if he was referring to his ex-girlfriend.

Lori and Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, first announced their relationship in November, but they did not spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together because, according to reports, Steve was not particularly fond of their relationship.

It is also believed that Harvey's negative opinion about his 22-year-old stepdaughter's boyfriend was further consolidated when Lori chose to live with Future and leave the home of her parents, Steve and Marjorie.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old artist "Fuck Up Some Comas,quot; has been dealing with legal problems as he was accused of begetting two children of two different women, Cindy Parker and Eliza Seraphin, who are suing him for paternity and child support.

If it is confirmed that the charges against Future are true, this will make him the father of 8 children in total, of 7 different women. Meanwhile, Lori is busy showing off her killer curves with sexy photos.

A fan said: "Lori Harvey on my wishlist 🥵🤩 Damn it, I need your SkyMiles to book a free trip … but this photo is gorge 😍".

This sponsor wrote: "I have Lori Harvey on my wish list that is all I want for Christmas 🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️ I can say you fly, but that's easy to see."

This follower replied: "Man, you look so damn good girl good law. I didn't even get an answer! Diddy voice.

It seems that a future is now complicated for the popular music producer and Lori unless things change quickly.



