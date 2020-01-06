LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6bb8108bd394453a81802ee6dcce331d9% %MINIFYHTML6bb8108bd394453a81802ee6dcce331d10%









Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Reiss Nelson's goal sent Arsenal to the fourth round of the FA Cup after Leeds failed to capitalize on a dominant display in the first half at Emirates Stadium.

The Metropolitan Police have completed their investigation into the alleged racist abuse of Antonio Rudiger during the Chelsea game in Tottenham on December 22.

Manchester United is interested in James Maddison, but distrusts that it is difficult to conclude large transfers in January.

Anthony Joshua's options remain open and WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk could fight Derek Chisora ​​in The O2, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Dom Sibley completed his first century of Trial before James Anderson struck late on day four to bring England to a series-leveling victory against South Africa.