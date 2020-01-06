Lizzo leaves Twitter after fans bombarded his fat jokes!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Pop singer Lizzo has just left Twitter. The BBW singer says she is leaving the social media platform because there are "too many trolls."

Lizzo's twitter has been filled with enemies, trying to shame the singer for her swampy body, of which Lizzo is obviously very proud.

Here is Lizzo coming out of Twitter:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here