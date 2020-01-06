Lizzo leaves Twitter after fans bombarded his fat jokes!

Pop singer Lizzo has just left Twitter. The BBW singer says she is leaving the social media platform because there are "too many trolls."

Lizzo's twitter has been filled with enemies, trying to shame the singer for her swampy body, of which Lizzo is obviously very proud.

Here is Lizzo coming out of Twitter:

Lizzo had been posting photos that showed her New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas, and she looked very pretty in the photos:

But thousands of people flooded Lizzo's mentions with fat jokes, designed to bring down their self-esteem.

Lizzo decided that to preserve his mental health, he will take a break from Twitter.

Lizzo has opened up about his battles with depression before. On June 21, Lizzo posted a text video that said: "I am depressed and I cannot talk to anyone because there is nothing anyone can do about it." Life hurts. "

He added that sometimes "everything feels like rejection," and noted that today it felt "sad." "But this must also happen. S / O all love messages. Thank you."