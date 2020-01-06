Lizzo announces Twitter break after many trolls attack her

Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
Lizzo It is your own soulmate. She doesn't need Twitter to feel good.
In a possibly sad news for her followers, the singer announced Sunday night that she will take a break from Twitter. The respite comes in response to "too many trolls,quot; trying to tear it down.
As the star said in her tweet: "Yes, I can't do this on Twitter, no more … too many trolls … I'll be back when I feel like it."
The musician did not reveal what specifically inspired his decision to take a break from the social networking site. It is likely to be a combination of many factors (as it is for anyone who cleans themselves in social networks), but it is still sad to see that she feels overwhelmed by the negativity on the site, especially given the overwhelming positivity to which she extend your fans
On January 4, for example, a Twitter user shared a selfie in his account that they said would not have been published had it not been for the positivity of Lizzo's body.
Sharing a mirror selfie, Lizzo's fan wrote, "I was a little nervous about posting this photo, but my girl @lizzo has motivated me in many ways to celebrate who I am and love the way God created me. Some of my followers wanted to see, so here is the photo,quot; .
Moved by the fan's message, the musician cited the cheep and sprouted, "That's why I do what I do! Shine, sister!"
The star doesn't seem to be taking a break from Instagram, fortunately.
It is not clear why Lizzo feels the need to break up with Twitter for a while. In part it could be due to the negative reaction he received when he danced in a Lakers game with his butt almost naked in full display. It was just another example that the star was the carefree and loving queen she is, but the answer was far from being loving.
As a user tweeted"I'm tired of seeing Lizzo's butt everywhere." Intervened other, "I Lizzo needs to relax, the positivity of the body has a limit."
The 31-year-old was launched on Instagram to respond to the violent reaction.
"Never let someone stop you or be ashamed of being yourself," he said in the video. "This is who I have always been. Now everyone is looking at it. And your criticism can remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. The negative criticism has no interest in my life."
Now, it seems that the star needs a break from the digital world to be able to concentrate on not letting internet trolls depress it. Take all the time you need, Lizzo!
