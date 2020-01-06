Lizzo announces Twitter break after many trolls attack her

Lizzo It is your own soulmate. She doesn't need Twitter to feel good.

In a possibly sad news for her followers, the singer announced Sunday night that she will take a break from Twitter. The respite comes in response to "too many trolls,quot; trying to tear it down.

As the star said in her tweet: "Yes, I can't do this on Twitter, no more … too many trolls … I'll be back when I feel like it."

The musician did not reveal what specifically inspired his decision to take a break from the social networking site. It is likely to be a combination of many factors (as it is for anyone who cleans themselves in social networks), but it is still sad to see that she feels overwhelmed by the negativity on the site, especially given the overwhelming positivity to which she extend your fans

On January 4, for example, a Twitter user shared a selfie in his account that they said would not have been published had it not been for the positivity of Lizzo's body.