Lizzo announces that he is leaving Twitter: "Too many trolls,quot;

Lizzo had an incredibly successful 2019. She topped the charts several times, won highly coveted awards and earned the most Grammy nominations of any artist this year with eight nominations. Now that we are officially in 2020, Lizzo apparently does not want to keep anything but good vibes around him, and as a result, he has announced his official Twitter game.

As we have seen again and again, the more successful you are, the more you will have to try. One of the things that Lizzo doesn't want to deal with in 2020 is the toxicity that often comes with social media.

Of course, there are legions of fans who praise their favorite artists on a regular basis, but there are also a lot of trolls that make their mission to bring negativity.

Lizzo has had a good dose of social media reaction, so she is more than familiar with social media trolls, which seems to be too much for her right now. He recently posted on Twitter to announce that he would leave the platform.

Lizzo wrote:

"Yes, I can't do this on Twitter, no more … too many trolls … I'll be back when I feel like it."

More recently, Lizzo faced an intense violent reaction over his bold outfit in a Lakers game. He sat by the court with a knee-length shirt that was trimmed on the back to reveal his thong when he got up to make an impromptu twerk session.

Lizzo didn't say he would leave Twitter forever … so maybe there is hope for his return.

