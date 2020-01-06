Lisa Vanderpump responds to Ferrari crashing into the PUMP restaurant before the season 8 premiere of Vanderpump Rules

A silver Ferrari arrived in the courtyard of Lisa Vanderpump's PUMP restaurant in West Hollywood over the weekend. And the Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills Alumbre reacted to the accident on Twitter with a funny and cheerful comment, while letting his fans know that he is happy that no one has been seriously injured.

On Sunday, the Ferrari crashed into the bars of the PUMP restaurant patio located on Santa Monica Boulevard, which is one of the restaurants owned by the reality star. According to KNBC, the accident left broken glass everywhere, but it is not clear how badly the driver was injured. One person was sent to the hospital after the accident.

No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God nobody was hurt. pic.twitter.com/CpZoT1AFuV – Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2020

Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, said he did talk to the driver, so there seems to be no serious injuries. Todd revealed that a PUMP client had "minor cuts,quot; as a result of the "massive crash."

Todd explained to TMZ that the driver told him that someone had cut it. He added that accidents happen, and he takes everything, rough or soft.

"He couldn't help it, it was an accident," said the 62-year-old. "These things happen. It's just life."

Vanderpump had a similar reaction on Twitter. He published two photos of the accident and wrote in the title: "No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God nobody was injured."

In addition to PUMP, the Vanderpump Rules Star also owns SUR, which has appeared on Bravo's reality show for seven seasons. Vanderpump and Todd also own Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills and the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

The new season of Vanderpump Rules opens this week, and in the trailer Vanderpump talks about a friendship that "thought it would last forever,quot; coming to an end. The implication is that something huge happens between Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval, or maybe something happens between Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

Next season will also feature Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding, Stassi Schroder and Lala Kent's commitments, as well as four new cast members.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules opens on Tuesday, January 7 in Bravo. PUMP is still open for business in the restaurant and bar area, but the lounge is closed while replacing the exterior glass wall.



