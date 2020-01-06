Linda Perry expects a 2020 & # 39; peaceful & # 39; after the separation of Sara Gilbert

WENN / Avalon

When she met at the annual Heaven Is Rock and Roll Elysee Art Gala in Los Angeles, the former leader of 4 Non Blondes says her marriage breakup was only part of life.

Up News Info –

Rocker Linda Perry expects a 2020 "easy" and "gentle" after his separation from his wife actress Sara Gilbert.

Former "Roseanne" star Gilbert filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on December 27 (19), revealing that the couple separated in August after five years of marriage.

Musician Perry returned to be the center of attention on Saturday, January 4, while attending the annual Elysium Heaven Is Rock and Roll Art Gala in Los Angeles, and admitted that the separation of love was only part of life.

"It's life, man," he told Us Weekly about the divorce news. "Life is happening and you are witnessing it. You know, this is a moment in life and people will be able to witness it … I have had an incredible journey and I am still on an incredible journey."

"The things that end not (sic) mean that they are over or that they are bad. It's just that you're evolving to a different place and that's how I'm seeing it."

Now the former singer of 4 Non Blondes expects a more relaxed year.

"I would love to have a year of feeling that I am worthy of something easy," added the 54-year-old. "If the universe could be nice to me this year, I would really appreciate it."

Perry and Gilbert share Rhodes, a four-year-old son, while the actress is also the mother of Levi, 15, and Sawyer, 12, her children from her relationship with Ali Adler.