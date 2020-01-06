Lil Wayne commits to a BBW – weighs 220 pounds and measures 16! (Photos)

Rap legend Lil Wayne is officially engaged again, as confirmed by MTO news. And her new boyfriend is a plus size model named Latecia Thomas.

HERE IS A PHOTO OF Lil Wayne and his fiance BBW Latecia at the club this weekend

Wayne and Latecia met during the summer, and their relationship went from zero to 100 very fast.

One of Latecia's friends told MTO News. "Wayne fell in love [with Latecia] the first day, and Latecia as well."

Latecia works as a large size model and is signed with the Wilhamena model. According to online reports, she currently weighs 220 pounds and measures 16. She also describes herself as a positive body activist.

Here are some modeling photos:

Look at the engagement ring Weezy bought him. WOW!

Latecia has a striking resemblance to Wayne's ex-fiancee, Dhea Sodano. The two were engaged for 5 years, before separating this summer.

Here is Dhea now:

